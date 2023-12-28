It seems like the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is only a few weeks away. Recently, key specifications, colors, and design of the whole S24 series leaked and now, a new leak has uncovered the pricing for the Galaxy S24 lineup. According to the leak, the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will be a bit more affordable than their predecessors, whereas the Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with a higher price tag compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

According to the leak, which comes courtesy of the folks over at GalaxyClub, these are the expected prices for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in Europe: The base model S24 with 128GB storage is set to start at €899, while the 256GB version will be priced at €959. Moving up to the Galaxy S24+, it will be available for €1,149 for the 256GB variant and €1,269 for the 512GB variant. As for the highest-end Galaxy S24 Ultra, it is rumored to cost €1,449 for the 256GB model and €1,569 for the 512GB model.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Price Comparison

Model S24 Price (Expected) S23 Price (Official) Price Difference (€) Galaxy S24 €899 €949 -€50 Galaxy S24+ €1,149 €1,199 -€50 Galaxy S24 Ultra €1,449 €1,399 +€50

When we compare these prices to the S23 series, the base model and the S24+ will be €50 cheaper. However, the flagship S24 Ultra is expected to be €50 more expensive than the base model S23 Ultra, which had a starting price of €1,399. Keep in mind that prices may vary across European countries due to different tax rates, but the overall pattern of the S24 and S24+ being slightly more affordable and the S24 Ultra being slightly pricier should be the same everywhere.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to come with several noteworthy improvements that could lead to a higher price tag. Firstly, the base model is set to feature 12GB of RAM, up from the 8GB found in the S23 Ultra. Additionally, the phone's outer shell will be made out of titanium, just like the iPhone 15 Pro models. The display, which will now be flat, will offer up to 2600 nits of peak brightness, and the device will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

These factors could potentially contribute to a higher price tag, although the final price could still change before the launch. The pricing details for the US market is still unknown, but historically, they tend to be lower than European prices. We'll have a better understanding of the pricing once the phones are officially announced, which is expected to occur in mid-January.