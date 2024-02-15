Key Takeaways Samsung is addressing user concerns about the display and camera of the Galaxy S24 series by releasing an update with new improvements in these areas.

Users will have the option to enhance the "vividness" of their Galaxy S24 models through a new toggle in the display settings.

The update will also bring enhanced camera features, such as upgrades to zoom, Portrait Mode, Nightography, and rear camera video recording, as well as improvements to language recognition for translation.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series offers some of the best phones you can buy in 2024. However, since its release, some users have raised issues about the display and camera since its launch. To address these early adopters' concerns, Samsung has announced that it will soon release an update for the Galaxy S24 series phones, bringing new display, camera, and AI improvements.

Since some users find the default display settings of the S24 series phones a bit bland, Samsung will introduce a new toggle in the settings. This toggle will allow users to enhance the "vividness" of their Galaxy S24 models. This toggle will be available under "Advanced Settings" in display settings. Samsung says the new update will create a more "natural and customizable" viewing experience for S24 users.

Coming to the camera upgrades, Samsung hasn't detailed the specifics of the new update. However, the company says that the update will bring an enhanced camera experience with upgrades to zoom, Portrait Mode, Nightography, rear camera video recording, and more. Additionally, Samsung says translation has been improved thanks to upgrades to language recognition across the 13 supported languages.

Samsung says the update will begin rolling out starting February 22, 2024. In the meantime, tell us about your experience with your Galaxy S24 device. What's your favorite feature? Do you often use the new AI features? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below!