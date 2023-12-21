Key Takeaways Samsung Galaxy S24 series will feature improved displays with higher brightness levels and larger screen sizes compared to the previous generation.

The camera setup on the baseline S24 and S24+ remains similar to the Galaxy S23, while the S24 Ultra will feature a higher resolution primary camera and more optical zoom options.

The S24 Ultra stands out with its titanium body, a larger battery with fast charging, and a design tweak for the telephoto zoom lens compared to the other two models in the series.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series offered some of the best phones and the best Android devices in 2023. Now, with almost a year gone, it's the turn of the Galaxy S24 series to take the stage as it'll be among the first flagship devices to arrive in 2024. Ahead of the rumored announcement next month, the official design, colors, and specifications for all Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphones have already surfaced online.

Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra Specifications

Specification Galaxy S24 Galaxy S24+ Galaxy S24 Ultra Display 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD+ with 2600 nits Brightness 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X QHD+ with 2600 nits Brightness 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X QHD+ with 2600 nits Brightness Main Camera 50MP, Up to 8K Video, 30x Space Zoom 50MP, Up to 8K Video, 30x Space Zoom 200MP, Up to 8K Video, 100x Space Zoom Telephoto Camera Dual Telephoto: 2x, 3x Zoom Dual Telephoto: 2x, 3x Zoom Quad Telephoto: 2x, 3x, 5x, 10x Zoom RAM 8GB 12GB 12GB Storage Options 128GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB Battery Capacity 4000mAh 4900mAh 5000mAh Fast Charging 0 to 50% in 30 minutes 0 to 65% in 30 minutes 0 to 65% in 30 minutes Durability Armor Aluminum 2.0, IP68 Armor Aluminum 2.0, IP68 Titanium, IP68 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Built-in S Pen No No Yes

The specs leak comes courtesy of the popular leaker Evan Blass, who shared what appears to be the official Galaxy S24 series spec sheet on Threads. While the specs sheet doesn't reveal every single detail of the S24 series, it does highlight the key features of the upcoming devices.

Starting with the baseline Galaxy S24, this device will feature a slightly bigger 6.2-inch AMOLED display compared to the Galaxy S23 (6.1-inch). It will keep the FHD+ resolution, but will see a massive bump to 2600 nits of peak brightness compared to 1750 nits in the previous generation. The Galaxy S24+ will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display while the Galaxy S24 Ultra will sport the largest 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with support for the S Pen.

Camera-wise, things will mostly remain the same with the baseline S24 and S24+ featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a dual-telephoto lens capable of 2x and 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, will feature a 200MP primary camera and quad-telephoto camera providing optica zoom levels 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x.

Other than that, the S24 Ultra will feature a big 5,000mAh capable of going 0-65% in just 30 minutes. But, what's most interesting is that just like the iPhone 15 Pro models, the S24 Ultra will have a titanium body, while the other two models will use Armor Aluminum. All the phones will also feature an IP68 rating and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+: Design and Colors

In addition to the specs, popular leaker Arsène Lupin shared the official renders of the Galaxy S24 series on X (formerly Twitter), providing a complete look at the devices. Based on these leaked renders, it seems that all the Galaxy S24 models, from the standard S24 to the mid-tier S24+ and the premium S24 Ultra, will maintain a design similar to their predecessors. The devices will have a flat back with individual cutouts for the camera. Notably, they also seem to feature remarkably thin and uniform bezels around the screen.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will come in four color options: Black, Purple, White, and Yellow. While Samsung might offer some exclusive colors through its online stores, these are the colors you can expect to be widely available. You can take a look at the images of the S24 and S24+ above.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Design and Colors

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available in four colors, namely Black, Gray, Violet, and Yellow. What's interesting to see here is that the S24 Ultra will not only share a titanium build with the iPhone 15 Pro Max but also comes in a similar Gray shade. The overall design of the S24 Ultra will also remain the same, except for a flat front display instead of the curved one on the S23 Ultra. Another minor change is the telephoto zoom lens will now have a more traditional camera-like appearance compared to the rectangular design on the S23 Ultra.

So far, this is all the information we have regarding the design, colors, and specifications of the S24 series. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer for the official details, as the expected launch date is just around the corner. What are your expectations from the Galaxy S24 series? Tell us in the comments section below!