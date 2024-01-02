Samsung has officially announced that it will be hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked on January 17, 2024, at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET at SAP Center in San Jose. Samsung's invite says the company will unveil the latest additions to the Galaxy mobile device lineup, which is expected to be the Galaxy S24 series.

A lot of information about the Galaxy S24 series has already leaked before the launch. The vanilla Galaxy S24 and the mid-tier S24+ are expected to have slightly larger and brighter displays, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a slightly tweaked design. The high-end S24 Ultra is set to feature a new titanium body, a flat display, and an upgraded camera system.

Samsung is also said to focus a lot on the AI capabilities of the Galaxy S24 series. The teaser video for the announcement also hints at Google Bard-like animations, suggesting a focus on Generative AI features. Additionally, a recent leak also revealed the pricing details for the S24 series, indicating that the base and mid-tier models will be priced lower, while the top-tier S24 Ultra might see a slight price increase.

You can already save $50 on the Galaxy S24

Whether or not Samsung raises the price of the Galaxy S24 series, you can currently save $50 on these smartphones - yes, even before they're officially announced. Right now, if you visit Samsung's website and sign up with your name, email, and phone number, you'll receive $50 worth of credit that can be applied to your S24 device pre-order.

The best part is that this is a no-commitment offer, so you're not required to buy the device if you're not interested. However, if you decide to make the purchase, you'll enjoy a $50 discount without needing to provide your card details. Moreover, you can use this $50 credit in combination with other promotional vouchers when the phones become available for pre-order, making it a fantastic and unmissable deal.