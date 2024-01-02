Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Samsung has officially announced that it will be hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked on January 17, 2024, at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET at SAP Center in San Jose. Samsung's invite says the company will unveil the latest additions to the Galaxy mobile device lineup, which is expected to be the Galaxy S24 series.

A lot of information about the Galaxy S24 series has already leaked before the launch. The vanilla Galaxy S24 and the mid-tier S24+ are expected to have slightly larger and brighter displays, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a slightly tweaked design. The high-end S24 Ultra is set to feature a new titanium body, a flat display, and an upgraded camera system.

Samsung is also said to focus a lot on the AI capabilities of the Galaxy S24 series. The teaser video for the announcement also hints at Google Bard-like animations, suggesting a focus on Generative AI features. Additionally, a recent leak also revealed the pricing details for the S24 series, indicating that the base and mid-tier models will be priced lower, while the top-tier S24 Ultra might see a slight price increase.

You can already save $50 on the Galaxy S24

Whether or not Samsung raises the price of the Galaxy S24 series, you can currently save $50 on these smartphones - yes, even before they're officially announced. Right now, if you visit Samsung's website and sign up with your name, email, and phone number, you'll receive $50 worth of credit that can be applied to your S24 device pre-order.

The best part is that this is a no-commitment offer, so you're not required to buy the device if you're not interested. However, if you decide to make the purchase, you'll enjoy a $50 discount without needing to provide your card details. Moreover, you can use this $50 credit in combination with other promotional vouchers when the phones become available for pre-order, making it a fantastic and unmissable deal.

