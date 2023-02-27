Some users are experiencing issues with Wi-Fi on their Galaxy S23 units. Are you one of them? Have your say in the article!

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 series early this month. While the smartphone series features impressive hardware, some early buyers are reporting that they are experiencing issues with Wi-Fi connectivity on their Galaxy S23 devices.

As noted by Android Central, some users having issues in keeping a connection to wireless networks. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, in particular, seems to be affected with the issue. Users on the r/Samsung sub-reddit are complaining that they are seeing "Connected without internet" message on their device.

Some users have also taken to Samsung's Community forum for reporting this issue. It's believed that the issue is affecting those using routers that support Wi-Fi 6, specifically those using 802.11ax or WPA3 for the "preferred security method." It seems that there are no issues with Wi-Fi 5 networks, which most of us currently use in our homes.

Thankfully, Samsung has acknowledged the issue and the company says it is working to "improve the situation." A company representative told Android Central that the next update "should have something to address it." If we go by these words, the issue should be addressed in March's security patch, which should be a couple of days away now.

It's also worth noting that our own Jaime Rivera has been using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for a few weeks, and so far he says that he has experienced no problems. Have you faced any issues related to Wi-Fi on your Galaxy S23 series device? If yes, are you having issues with a Wi-Fi 5 router or a Wi-Fi 6 router? Have your say in the poll or leave a comment down below!