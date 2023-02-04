Here we compare Samsung and Google's compact flagship models to see which one you should pick!

If you're in the market for an Android flagship, there are many available options, but add a filter for compact devices, and you'll see the number reduce. At its Galaxy Unpacked Event on February 1st, 2023, Samsung bolstered the compact flagship market with the launch of Galaxy S23.

The device brings an improved processor and a larger battery, but how does it compare to the other compact flagships, most notably, the Pixel 7? Here, we dive into the details of these devices to understand how there are different and which of the two you should pick!

Price

First and foremost is the cost. The Google Pixel 7, which starts at $599, offers one of the best hardware-to-price ratios on the market. In comparison, the Galaxy S23 starts at $799, and while it does have the specs to match the price tag, if you're looking to stick to a budget, the Pixel 7 will be a much better choice.

But if cost isn't an issue, with the $200 increase, the Galaxy S23 does bring a few tangible improvements, i.e., better display, superior fit and finish, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The $599 version of the Pixel 7 offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage; an additional $100 will get you 256GB of storage. The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a similar set of configurations, but a storage bump will only cost an additional $60.

Category Samsung Galaxy S23 Google Pixel 7 128GB $799.99 $599.00 256GB $859.99 $699.00

Technical Specifications

Category Samsung Galaxy S23+ Google Pixel 7 Build Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (Front & Back)

Armor Aluminum Mid-frame Gorilla Glass Victus (Front & Back)

Aluminum Mid-frame Dimensions 2.79 x 5.76 x 0.3 inches

168 grams 2.9 x 6.1 x 0.3 inches

197 grams Display 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Panel

1080 x 2340-pixel resolution

48~120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

240Hz Touch Sampling Rate (Gaming Mode)

1,750 nits (peak outdoor brightness)

Vision Booster

Eye Comfort Shield 6.3-inch OLED

1080 x 2400-pixel resolution

90Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

1,400 nits (peak outdoor brightness) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor G2 Memory & Storage Memory: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB Memory: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB Rear Cameras Wide: 50-megapixel, 85-degree FoV, f/1.8

Ultrawide: 12-megapixel, 120-degree FoV, f/2.2

Telephoto: 10-megapixel, 3x optical zoom, 36-degree FoV, f/2.4 Wide: 50-megapixel, f/1.85, LDAF, OIS, EIS,

Ultrawide: 12-megapixel, 114-degree FOV, f/2.2 Front Camera 12-megapixel, 80-degree FoV, f/2.2 10.8-megapixel, 92.8-degree FoV, f/2.2, Fixed Focus Security Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max)

Samsung KNOX Optical Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Connectivity 5G, LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 5G, LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C USB-C IP IP68 Dust and Water Resistance IP68 Dust and Water Resistance Battery 3,900 mAh 4,355 mAh Charging 25W Wired Charging (50% in 30 minutes)

15W Wireless Charging

4.5W Reverse Wireless Charging 21W Wired Charging (50% in 30 minutes)

12W Qi-wireless Charging (20W via Pixel Stand 2nd Gen.)

5W Reverse Wireless Charging Operating System OneUI 5.1 (based on Android 13) Android 13 Colors Standard : Black, Cream, Green, Lavender

: Black, Cream, Green, Lavender Samsung.com Exclusive: Graphite, Lime Obsidian (Black), Snow (White), Lemongrass Price $799.99 (128GB)

$859.99 (256GB) $599.00 (128GB)

$699.00 (256GB)

Design

After looking at the two devices, if you ask which looks better, we'd say the Galaxy S23 and Pixel 7 each have their respective strengths. For Samsung, it's the attractive front that has uniform yet tiny bezels. And for the Pixel, it is the seamless look of the back panel, which not only stands out but also prevents any rocking when laid flat on a table.

Now, if you prefer using your phone without a cover, the Galaxy S23 will be easier to keep clean due to its matte back panel, though the polished frame will still attract fingerprints and smudges. In the case of the Pixel, the rear glass panel bears the brunt of fingerprints due to its glossy finish and will need more frequent cleaning.

As for the choice of materials, both devices feature glass and aluminum builds, with the Galaxy S23 edging out the Pixel, as it uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 compared to the Pixel 7's Gorilla Glass Victus. Although, the real-world improvements between the two might not be as apparent. Also, both devices arrive with an IP68 rating, so basic dust and water resistance shouldn't be a point of concern.

Coming to color options, the Galaxy S23 is available in six, four standard — Graphite, Green, Cream, and Lavendar — and two Samsung.com exclusives — Graphite and Lime. The Pixel 7 offers three — Obsidian (Black), Snow (White), and Lemongrass.

Display

2 Images

Close

Now, both Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 7 offer screen sizes that are smaller than their sibling phones. The S23 has a 6.1-inch FHD+ panel using Samsung's Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, while the Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch OLED display.

While smaller, the Galaxy S23 holds very apparent advantages over the Pixel. Its display has a faster 120Hz refresh rate and a higher peak brightness — 1200 nits for HDR content and 1750 nits in outdoor mode. The Pixel 7's display refreshes at a slower 90Hz rate and is rated to go up to 1400 nits when used outdoors.

While the numbers show neither panel is disappointing, if you want to have the best, Samsung is the clear winner. And not to forget, it is covered by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 compared to Pixel's Gorilla Glass Victus.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

Processing prowess hasn't always been a strong suit for Google Pixel phones. Now, while the chips that Google uses aren't poor — and they offer unique advantages — they fall behind the competition when it comes to raw processing power.

Diving into the details, Samsung claims that the Galaxy S23, which uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, boasts a 30% improvement in CPU performance and a 41% increase in GPU performance compared to its predecessor. There's also a vapor chamber-based cooling system on this device.

As for the Pixel 7, the device uses the Tensor G2 chipset, whose architecture promises a level of performance previously seen with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. While not a powerhouse, it does use its Tensor Processing Units to enable machine learning and AI tools that help with Google's software offerings like Magic Eraser, Assistant, and Speech Recognition.

Memory and internal storage variants are similar for both devices, with 128GB and 256GB options available, each bundled with 8GB of RAM.

Camera

Speaking of the camera systems on the two phones, the Galaxy S23 continues with the triple-sensor setup we saw last year. It's headlined by a 50-megapixel wide, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. The front camera with this generation swapped the 10-megapixel sensor from the Galaxy S22, upgrading to a 12-megapixel one.

On the Pixel 7, you will see a dual camera setup, where the main sensor is a 50-megapixel unit and the secondary is a 12-megapixel ultrawide. On the front, Google ships a 10.8-megapixel shooter.

Both cameras are known to produce great images, but if you're looking for versatility, the Galaxy S23 holds an advantage over the Pixel. But when it comes to computational photography and software features, Google has shown to be in a league of its own with features like Real Tone and Magic Eraser.

Battery

The Galaxy S23 is joining the market on the back of a predecessor that, when it came to battery endurance, didn't have the best reputation. But with an increased battery capacity — 3,900 mAh — and a more efficient processor, we believe Samsung is looking to turn the tide. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 7 ships with a 4,355 mAh battery that's known to last through a day of use for most.

Both devices offer fast charging, but the supported wattage isn't up to the absurdly high numbers we've seen from some OEMs. The Galaxy S23 accepts a 25W input, while the Pixel 6 will accept up to 21W. Irrespective of the small difference, their respective manufacturers claim that the phones will charge to 50% capacity within 30 minutes. The devices also support fast wireless charging (15W max on Galaxy S23 and 20W max on Pixel 7) and reverse wireless charging.

Which One Should You Buy

If you're in the market for a compact phone, the Galaxy S23 offers by far the most in terms of hardware. Plus, it's backed by a decent software update policy. Throw in Samsung's — often available — trade-in deals or upgrade programs, and you have a clear winner in front of your eyes.

But if you're on a budget, the Google Pixel 7 isn't a bad choice. It covers all the bases you'd expect from a flagship device but at a price closer to the mid-range segment. It also might hold an advantage over the Galaxy S23 when it comes to still images, and there are a lot of other unique advantages, like Speech Recognition that's exclusive to the Pixel.

But regardless of which phone you pick, both will ensure you're able to complete your day-to-day activities without much hassle.