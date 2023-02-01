Samsung recently introduced its latest flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S23 series. With the latest release, many fans are curious to know the differences between the new Galaxy S23 and its predecessor, the Galaxy S22. In this article, we will compare the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Samsung Galaxy S22, detailing the differences in design, specifications, new features, and more. It aims to help those considering an upgrade from the Galaxy S22 or anyone interested in the latest Samsung offering to make an informed decision. So, without further ado, let's get started!

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S22: Technical Specifications

Category Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S22 Operating System One UI 5.1 (Android 13), 4 years of major OS updates left One UI 5.0 (Android 13), 3 years of major OS updates left Build Armor Aluminum metal frame

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back

IP68 Armor Aluminum metal frame

Gorilla Glass Victus Plus front and back

IP68 Dimensions 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm 146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm Weight 167g 167g Display 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x

2340 x 1080-pixel FHD+ resolution

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48Hz - 120Hz)

425 PPI

1,750 nits peak brightness 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x

2340 x 1080-pixel FHD+ resolution

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48Hz - 120Hz)

425 PPI

1,300 nits peak brightness Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy (All regions) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (US, select other regions)

Samsung Exynos 2200 (most other countries) RAM 8GB LPDDR5 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB Rear Cameras Primary : 50 MP, f/1.8, wide, OIS, HDR, AF

: 50 MP, f/1.8, wide, OIS, HDR, AF Ultra-wide : 12 MP, 120-degree FoV, f/2.2

: 12 MP, 120-degree FoV, f/2.2 Telephoto: 10 MP, OIS, 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 Primary : 50 MP, f/1.8, wide, OIS, HDR, AF

: 50 MP, f/1.8, wide, OIS, HDR, AF Ultra-wide : 12 MP, 120-degree FoV, f/2.2

: 12 MP, 120-degree FoV, f/2.2 Telephoto: 10 MP, OIS, 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 Front Camera 12 MP, f/2.2, 2PD AF 10MP wide, f/2.2 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 3,900 mAh 3,700 mAh Charging 25W Fast Wired Charging

15W Wireless Charging

5W Reverse Wireless Charging 25W Fast Wired Charging

15W Wireless Charging

5W Reverse Wireless Charging Ports USB-C USB-C Colors Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender

Samsung.com exclusive colors: Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, Red Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold

Samsung.com exclusive colors: Cream, Graphite, Sky Blue, Violet

Design

Samsung's flagship devices have maintained a consistent design aesthetic in recent years, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 is no exception. The only change is that the company has departed from the Contour Cut design of the Galaxy S22, opting for a more uniform look. Instead of a prominent camera bump, the device features discrete camera lenses that extend slightly from the body.

If you look closely, there is a slight change in the phone's dimensions as well. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is slightly wider and taller than the Galaxy S22, but the weight remains the same at 167 grams. Apart from that, design changes are minimal. The Galaxy S23, just like the Galaxy S22, features a glass-metal sandwich build with three vertically aligned cameras on the back.

In terms of durability, the Samsung Galaxy S23 has a slight advantage over the S22. Featuring Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both front and back, compared to the S22's Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, the S23 offers enhanced protection from drops. Additionally, both phones are equipped with Samsung's Armor Aluminum for added durability and boast IP68 certification for resistance to water and dust.

Display

The changes are even minimal when we take a look at the front of the device. The Galaxy S23 features the same 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel as the Galaxy S22. It features the same Full HD+ resolution, support for up to 120Hz display, and 425PPI. The main difference between the two is the peak brightness, with the Galaxy S23 reaching up to 1,750 nits compared to the Galaxy S22's 1,300 nits. The brighter display on the Galaxy S23 should help in providing improved visibility in bright conditions, such as when exposed to direct sunlight.

Performance

For the first time, Samsung has opted to release only the Snapdragon-powered version of the Galaxy S23 globally, ending its previous practice of using Exynos chipsets. The Galaxy S23 is powered by "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy," while the Samsung Galaxy S22 shipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip in the US (and other key markets) and the Exynos 2200 in Europe.

Compared to the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung says the S23 series provides 30% better CPU performance, 41% better GPU performance, and up to 49% better AI performance. Additionally, the Galaxy S23 features an even larger vapor chamber, ensuring the device stays cool even during extended and intensive usage. It is also worth noting that both phones come with 8GB of RAM, but the S23 gets faster UFS 4.0 storage on the 256GB model (the 128GB model still ships with UFS 3.1).

On the software front, the Galaxy S23 runs on Samsung's latest One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box. The Galaxy S22 has also been updated to One UI 5 based on Android 13 recently. However, the Galaxy S23 boasts a longer software support lifespan, with four major OS upgrades guaranteed, compared to the S22's three.

Camera

While Samsung has upgraded the camera of the Galaxy S23 Ultra from 108MP sensor on the S22 Ultra to the new 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor, the company has left the camera hardware on the Samsung Galaxy S23 exactly the same as the Galaxy S22. This means you get a 50MP main wide-angle camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens on both the devices.

While there are no improvements in the camera hardware, the Galaxy S23 comes with improved software optimizations than the S22 series. The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers improved Nightography for better low-light photography and an advanced AI-powered ISP algorithm for sharper details and more accurate color tones.

There have been, though, major improvements in the selfie camera department. The Galaxy S23 ships with a new 12MP f/2.2 front camera sensor, while the Galaxy S22 featured a 10MP selfie shooter. Samsung says the selfie camera features fast auto-focus and Super HDR capabilities. The Galaxy S23's selfie camera also features 60fps video recording compared to 30fps on the previous generation.

Battery

The Galaxy S23 comes with a larger battery than its predecessor. With a 3,900mAh battery, the S23 offers a 200mAh improvement over the 3,700mAh battery in the S22. The impact of the 200mAh increase in battery capacity in the Galaxy S23 remains to be seen. Other than that, the charging capabilities remain unchanged. This means the Galaxy S23 ships with the same 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, as well as 4.5W reverse wireless charging capabilities as the Galaxy S22.

Should you upgrade?

We are currently in the middle of testing the Samsung Galaxy S23, and while we have noted the differences between it and the Galaxy S22, we have yet to put the S23 through its paces. While it's too early to say whether the updates in the Galaxy S23 make it worth upgrading from the Galaxy S22, some of the key changes, including the improved build materials, a newer SoC, camera optimizations, and a larger battery suggest it might be worth upgrading.

Nonetheless, it will be best to wait for our full review of the Samsung Galaxy S23 before making a decision on whether to upgrade. Our review will give you a more in-depth look at the device's performance, camera quality, and overall user experience. With that being said, if you're in for a new Android device, the Samsung Galaxy S23 might be worth considering.