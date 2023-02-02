Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Which One Should You Buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max go toe to toe in many ways, so which of the two devices should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max are at the peak of their respective OEMs' smartphone ladders. They offer the biggest and best hardware available but warrant a high cost. If you're looking to get the best possible smartphone experience, these are the ideal devices to consider.

Here we compare the two phones to see how they stack against each other to help you make the right purchase decision.

Price

Between the two devices, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a higher starting price, which we'd say is because it comes with more storage to boot — 256GB compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max's 128GB. But if you bump up the capacity on the iPhone, you'll be looking at two similarly priced phones. We've detailed the exact cost for each variant below.

Variant Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB - $1,099.00 256GB $1,199.99 $1,199.00 512GB $1,379.99 $1,399.00 1TB $1,619.99 $1,599.00

Technical Specifications

Category Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Build Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (Front & Back)

Armor Aluminum Mid-frame Ceramic Shield (Front)

Toughened Glass (Back)

Stainless Steel Mid-frame Dimensions 3.07 x 6.43 x 0.35 inches

233 grams 3.05 x 6.33 x 0.31 inches

240 grams Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Panel

1~120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

240Hz Touch Sampling Rate (Gaming Mode)

Vision Booster

Eye Comfort Shield

1,750 nits peak brightness (Outdoor Mode) 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR

1~120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate (ProMotion Technology)

True Tone

Dynamic Island

2,000 nits peak brightness (Outdoor Mode) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A16 Bionic Memory & Storage Memory: 8GB or 12GB

8GB or 12GB Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Memory: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear Cameras Primary : 200-megapixel wide, f/1.7

: 200-megapixel wide, f/1.7 Ultrawide : 12-megapixel, 120-degree FoV, f/2.2

: 12-megapixel, 120-degree FoV, f/2.2 Telephoto : 10-megapixel, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom

: 10-megapixel, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom Periscope: 10-megapixel, f/4.9, 10x optical zoom Wide : 48-megapixel, f/1.78

: 48-megapixel, f/1.78 Ultrawide : 12-megapixel, 120-degree FoV, f/2.2

: 12-megapixel, 120-degree FoV, f/2.2 Telephoto: 12-megapixel, f/2.8 Front Camera 12-megapixel, 80-degree FoV, f/2.2 12-megapixel, f/1.9 Security Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max)

Samsung KNOX Face ID Connectivity 5G, LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 5G, LTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C, S-Pen Stylus Slot Lightning Port IP IP68 Dust and Water Resistance IP68 Dust and Water Resistance Battery 5,000 mAh 4,323 mAh Charging 45W Wired Charging (50% in 30 minutes)

15W Wireless Charging

4.5W Reverse Wireless Charging 20W Wired Charging (50% in 30 minutes)

15W MagSafe Charging

7.5W Qi-wireless Charging Operating System OneUI 5.1 (based on Android 13) iOS 16.3 Colors Standard : Black, Cream, Green, Lavender

: Black, Cream, Green, Lavender Samsung.com Exclusive: Graphite, Lime, Light Blue, Red Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Price $1,199.99 (256GB)

$1,379.99 (512GB)

$1,619.99 (1TB) $1,099.00 (128GB)

$1,199.00 (256GB)

$1,399.00 (512GB)

$1,599.00 (1TB)

Design

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra doesn't change much in its design equation compared to its predecessor, with the most notable difference being the flatter display. The curve on the sides of the panel is now more subtle. Other notable elements, like the flat top and bottom sides, are here to stay, and so are the protruding camera lenses.

Once again, the build materials of choice are glass and aluminum — Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Armor Aluminum — available in eight color combinations. The standard ones include Black, Green, Cream, and Lavender, while the Samsung.com exclusives offer Red, Light Blue, Lime, and Graphite.

Coming to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the design aesthetic remains unchanged for the third year in a row now. The device's squared-edge build still fashions stainless steel for the frame and a matte finish on the toughened glass back panel. On the front, Apple overhauled the iPhone's notch, replacing it with the Dynamic Island, an ever-evolving element that acts as your interaction point with Live Activities and other ongoing background tasks. Color options this time include Black, Silver, Gold, and Purple.

Display

Before deep diving into the display argument between these two phones, we'd like to state that unlike the vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which don't hold a candle to the S23 and S23+ in terms of features, the iPhone 14 Pro Max does match up well against the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD+ panel that uses Samsung's Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology and has an adaptive refresh rate ranging between 1-120Hz. The display also has a peak outdoor brightness of 1750 nits and is covered by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. In addition to these, there's also support for the S Pen.

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, which isn't as high-res as the panel on the Galaxy S23 Ultra but does come close to it. It also has an adaptive refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz due to ProMotion technology. Now, like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the iPhone 14 Pro Max also has an outdoor mode with a peak brightness of 2000 nits and uses a cover layer for the display named Ceramic Shield; this was co-developed with Corning.

Both panels are great to use and will result in an enjoyable experience; this makes stylus compatibility on the Galaxy S23 Ultra the only reason to pick it over the iPhone.

Camera

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has four sensors on its back, headlined by a 200-megapixel sensor. A sensor of this magnitude is a first for Samsung, and we expect to see some great results from it. This sensor is supported by two telephoto cameras — both 10-megapixel with varying optical zoom levels (one 3x and another 10x) — and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. And rounding out the system is a 12-megapixel shooter on the front.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has three sensors on its back, a 48-megapixel wide, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. This system has proven itself time and again to be capable of capturing great shots that are neutral and easy to modify with edits. And like the Samsung, there's a 12-megapixel shooter in the front.

Both devices even come with a host of software-based add-ons like a night mode, and the ability to capture RAW images, and videos with bokeh. If you're looking to capture images that leave you with the ability to edit to your heart's content and record the best videos, the iPhone should be your go-to. But if you're looking for versatility when capturing images, with exceptional zoom levels and detail, the Samsung is the one to consider.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

The iPhone 14 Pro Max and Galaxy S23 Ultra both ship with the newest processors that are coming off the fabrication line at TSMC. For the iPhone, it's the A16 Bionic, and for the Samsung, it's the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. And synthetic benchmarks indicate the processors are neck to neck in terms of performance.

The number of differences you're bound to notice in day-to-day use will be minimal, but we can't wait to test and see how the impact of these processors on images will compare. We've already seen the A16 Bionic's ability to capture a lot of detail when shooting in Apple's ProRAW format and would like to see how Samsung puts the Snapdragon's smarts to use.

As for RAM and storage options, the Galaxy S23 Ultra's base variant, with 256GB of storage, comes with 8GB of RAM. Upgrading to 512GB or 1TB will get you access to 12GB. In the case of the iPhone, there are four storage options — 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB — and each model comes with 6GB of RAM.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max both come with large displays and powerful components, which means battery endurance is something they need to aggressively manage to ensure a day's use isn't a struggle.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra ships with a 5,000 mAh cell that supports 45W fast charging. Its predecessor also had a similarly sized battery, but its stint in the market didn't start on a positive note, as it barely made it through a whole day of use. Though subsequent updates have helped improve its endurance. We expect Samsung to have applied those learnings during the Galaxy S23 Ultra's development and hope battery endurance is a strong point with this generation.

With the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the cell capacity is 4,323 mAh, and while many reviews indicate it doesn't match up to its predecessor, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, it still is one of the longest-lasting phones on a single charge. You can go through a whole day on a single charge without struggle.

As for charging speeds, both OEMs state using the correct adapter — 45W for Samsung and 20W or more for iPhone — will ensure your phone powers up from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes.

Both devices also support Qi-wireless charging, with the Samsung having a maximum input of 15W and the iPhone 7.5W. As for exclusives here, a MagSafe wireless charger will provide your iPhone with 15W of power. And the Galaxy S23 Ultra can use its 4.5W Wireless Powershare feature to charge other devices.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Which One Should You Buy?

After comparing the phones, we believe the decision to choose between the two devices comes down to two questions that you need to ask yourself. The first one is whether you need access to a stylus for notetaking or other activities, and the second revolves around the camera, where you need to understand whether you need versatility or specialty.

If you need a stylus, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a clear pick. But if you're looking to buy a phone for its camera's versatility, you should ideally pick the iPhone. Its images are consistent and its videos are the best in class. Plus, the photo-taking experience is the snappiest of all options on the market. But if you're looking for a more specialized photo-taking experience, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will come in handy with its focus on night mode, zoom levels, and large sensor.