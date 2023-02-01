The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is here, and here’s how it compares to last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra. Check out the comparison to see the key differences.

Samsung finally unveiled the Galaxy S23 Ultra on February 1, and introduced welcome new changes to the entire Galaxy S23 series of devices, including the standard Galaxy S23, the larger Galaxy S23 Plus, and even more on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The new phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, have improved camera capabilities, and improve the performance across the board.

In this guide, we’ll compare the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, and see what’s improved and the differences between the two flagship devices. We’ll take a closer look at the price changes, or the lack thereof, the specifications, design changes, and more.

Price & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra costs the same amount as last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, starting at $1,199.99. For that price, Samsung offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage – double last year’s 128GB base model.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is available for pre-orders from February 1, until February 16. The device is going to become available on February 17. Customers who pre-order between February 1 and February 16 will be eligible for a free storage upgrade, and those who pre-order from Samsung.com will receive Samsung Credit up to $100.

Technical Specifications

The key differences between the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are the improvements to the cameras, durability, and performance. The Galaxy S23 Ultra uses the more efficient and powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, improving gaming, and multitasking.

Category Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Dimensions 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 in (163.32 x 77.98 x 8.89mm) 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 in (163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm) Weight 8.25oz (233g) 8.04oz (228g) Build Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back

Armor aluminum frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Gorilla Glass Victus + front and back

Armor aluminum frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

1440 x 3088-pixel resolution

19.3:9 aspect ratio

500 PPI

120Hz refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz)

240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode

HDR10+

1750 nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

1440 x 3088-pixel resolution

19.3:9 aspect ratio

500 PPI

120Hz refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz)

240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode

HDR10+

1750 nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus + Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory & Storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 512GB storage

12GB RAM + 1TB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 512GB storage

12GB RAM + 1TB storage Rear Cameras Primary : 200 MP wide, f/1.7, 85-degree FoV, OIS, HDR, Laser AF

: 200 MP wide, f/1.7, 85-degree FoV, OIS, HDR, Laser AF Ultra-wide : 12 MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

: 12 MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV Telephoto : 10 MP, f/2.4, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

: 10 MP, f/2.4, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom Periscope: 10 MP, f/4.9, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom Primary : 108 MP wide, f/1.8, OIS, HDR, Laser AF

: 108 MP wide, f/1.8, OIS, HDR, Laser AF Ultra-wide : 12 MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

: 12 MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV Telephoto : 10 MP, f/2.4, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

: 10 MP, f/2.4, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom Periscope: 10 MP, f/4.9, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom Front Camera 12 MP, f/2.2, 80-degree FoV, AF, 4K@60fps 40 MP, f/2.2, PDAF, 4K@60fps Security Under-display fingerprint scanner, Face unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Under-display fingerprint scanner, Face unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity 5G (sub-6GHz/mmWave), LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB, NFC / Samsung Pay 5G (sub-6GHz/mmWave), LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB, NFC / Samsung Pay Ports USB Type-C 3.2

Embedded S-Pen slot USB Type-C 3.2

Embedded S-Pen slot Battery 5,000 mAh

45W wired, Super Fast Charging (0-65% charge in 30 minutes, advertised)

15W wireless, Fast Wireless Charging

4.5W reverse, Wireless PowerShare 5,000 mAh

45W wired, Super Fast Charging

15W wireless, Fast Wireless Charging

4.5W reverse, Wireless PowerShare Operating System OneUI 5.1 (based on Android 13) Upgradable to OneUI 5.1 (based on Android 13) Colors Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender & Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, Red Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green & Graphite, Red, Sky Blue, Bora Purple Price From $1,199.99 From $1,199.99

Design

Aside from the colors, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 Ultra look identical, and you’d struggle to tell them apart. Both smartphones feature nearly identical dimensions, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra seems like a small refinement than an upgrade, compared to its predecessor. That being said, the S23 Ultra still has most of its characteristic design elements, including the flat top and bottom part, and the curved sides. The Galaxy Note’s legacy lives on, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra retains every aspect of the classic design.

2 Images

Close

The button layout, S Pen slot on the bottom, volume rocker, and even the SIM card slots are at their identical places on the new flagship, and it’ll be a real challenge to say whether someone is rocking the new device when a case covers it. The most notable difference will be with the color of the phone, as well as the performance and the camera quality.

Display

The Galaxy S23 Ultra and S22 Ultra both house a massive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz variable refresh rate. The display can still seamlessly switch between 1Hz and 120Hz to preserve battery life. The panels support HDR10+, and have a peak brightness of 1750 nits, providing excellent viewing angles and brightness in direct sunlight.

Both devices feature a 1440 x 3088 resolution pane. The new S23 Ultra is protected by the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass panel, while the predecessor sports the Gorilla Glass Victus + glass, which provides similar protection against scratches and drops. The new flagships also have low-latency feedback, useful for using the S Pen.

Instead of doing away with the punch hole cutout, Samsung decided to keep it for another year, and the S23 Ultra retained the same centered punch hole cutout. It houses a 10MP front-facing camera with autofocus, instead of a 40MP unit that was found on the 2022 flagship.

Camera

Moving onto the camera, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has received a significant upgrade to its primary camera lens, featuring a 200MP f/1.7 sensor. Samsung says that the new “Adaptive Pixel” sensor will be able to capture better and higher quality images, using pixel binning and simultaneous processing. As a result, the sensor should be able to take images faster, and in higher resolution with more detail. This is a major upgrade, compared to the 108MP unit that was found on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but we’ll have to take it for a spin to see the results for ourselves.

As for the other three sensors, they’re technically the same units that were on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It includes the 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera, the 10MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom, and the same 10MP periscope sensor with f/4.9 aperture. 100x Space Zoom is still here, and the quality should have improved, thanks to the new software enhancements and AI Super Resolution technology.

Performance

When it comes to the performance, it’s obvious that the newer chipset will perform better, but it’s worth noting that both devices will hold up great for day-to-day use, and Galaxy S22 Ultra users might not see a major incentive to upgrade. The S23 Ultra boasts the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the most powerful SoC to date. It provides up to 40% graphics and performance improvements compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – found in the S22 Ultra.

The new chip will ensure that the S23 Ultra becomes more efficient at handling graphics-intensive games and general tasks, and as a result, it should last longer on a single charge. Speaking of battery, the new premium device packs the same 5,000 mAh cell inside as last year’s model, and it supports 45W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. If the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 numbers are anything to go by, we’ll see minor, but important improvements to the battery life, which was already excellent on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Which one should you buy?

2 Images

Close

If money isn’t a concern and you’re looking for the latest and greatest, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is an excellent choice. It’s powered by the latest and most powerful chip on the market, has an upgraded camera setup, the latest new features that Samsung offers, and some welcome enhancements and changes.

However, if you’re looking to save money, now is the best time to go shopping for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as many retailers are offering discounts, and are trying to get rid of their stock. Many companies are offering great incentives, such as trade-in bonuses and other bundled to make users upgrade, and if you’re stuck using an old device, now is the time to make the switch.

For those who already have the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the new Galaxy S23 Ultra might not seem like a big upgrade, and if anything, it’s a minor change, compared to the previous generation. We wouldn’t necessarily recommend upgrading unless you can justify spending that much money, or find an unbeatable deal. For the majority of users out there, an upgrade is simply not worth it, especially as there are too many similarities, both under the hood and on the outside.