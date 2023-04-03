Amazon’s latest offers will help you score big savings on several Android devices, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which now starts at $1,000 thanks to a $200 discount. This will get you a new and unlocked smartphone with top-of-the-line specs, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, an insane camera setup with a primary 200MP shooter, long-lasting battery life, S Pen support, and a design that will be very appealing to any Galaxy Note fan out there. The best part is that this $200 discount is applied across the board, so you don’t have to compromise.

You can also opt for the 512GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, as the same $200 offer is up for grabs across the board, meaning you can pick one up for $1,180. However, you can also consider going for the more affordable Galaxy S23+, now for $970, after receiving a 13 percent discount. This model comes with 512GB storage space and $150 instant savings when you take into consideration that it is now priced at $1,120. You still get a fantastic camera, even though you must settle for a 50MP primary shooter.

And if you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, you can also check out going for the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which now sells for $749 thanks to a 17 percent discount. This will get you a new, unlocked device with 128GB storage space, $150 savings, and an excellent camera.

We have also spotted great deals on smartwatches, starting with the Fossil Gen 6, selling for $192 after receiving a 40 percent discount. Or get the Fossil Neutra Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch for $187 with 25 percent savings. However, I recommend you go for the Google Pixel Watch, which has proven to be a more reliable fitness tracker, and the best part is that it’s now available for $299, thanks to a $50 discount.