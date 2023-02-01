Here are five things that you might not know about Samsung's new Galaxy S23 series.

On February 1, 2023, Samsung finally introduced the highly-anticipated Galaxy S23 series. Boasting the all-new and powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 200MP camera sensor, and larger batteries, the new flagship smartphones offer a lot of upgrades over the previous generation. Although Samsung's keynote covered a lot of information about the new phones, here are some noteworthy details you might have missed.

256GB Galaxy S23 is faster than the 128GB storage variant

Samsung has made a significant upgrade to the storage on its latest Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra models. The company now provides 256GB as the standard storage capacity for these two devices. However, the base variant of the S23 model still comes with 128GB storage. But, it is also noteworthy that the storage technology used in the two storage variants of the baseline Galaxy S23 is also different.

The 128GB model of the S23 uses UFS 3.1 storage, while the 256GB version uses the faster and more advanced UFS 4.0 storage. For those unaware, the UFS 4.0 storage provides read speeds of up to 4,200 Mbps, which is double the speed offered by the UFS 3.1 storage. Similarly, the write speeds of the UFS 4.0 are better than the UFS 3.1 storage of the 128GB variant. This makes the 256GB variant a better option for users who demand more speed and performance from their smartphone.

UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Sequential Read Speed 4,200 Mbps 2,100 Mbps Sequential Write Speed 2,800 Mbps 1,200 Mbps

"Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy" is better than the standard Qualcomm flagship chipset

Samsung has finally ditched Exynos for Qualcomm Snapdragon-only variants sold worldwide. Going through the specs sheet of all the Galaxy S23 models, you must have noticed that Samsung has used the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the Galaxy S23 series. But, it's not the regular chipset that is available to all the OEMs. Instead, it is "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy." So are there any differences between the regular Qualcomm flagship chipset and the ones used in the Galaxy S23 series? Yes, it seems.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy boasts improved performance with a faster clock speed of up to 3.36GHz, surpassing the 3.2GHz on the regular version. Its GPU clock speed has also been increased to 719MHz, compared to the standard 680MHz. Although the difference in daily usage may be minimal, this could have an impact on the longevity of the device.

Qualcomm also says that the Galaxy S23 series is the first smartphone to support Cognitive ISP for real-time Semantic Segmentation. This technology uses deep learning to identify objects in images, improving image processing in real-time. For example, using this feature, the Galaxy S23 could detect glasses and remove glare for a clearer final image. Whether it makes a difference in reality remains to be seen — make sure to stay tuned for our review!

The screen of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is 30% flatter compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung confirmed to 9to5Google that the screen of the S23 Ultra is actually flatter than the S22 Ultra, even though it is not noticeable in the press images. The company says "the sides of the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s display has been reduced by 30%." This has resulted in a 3% increase in the flat surface area. While 3% may sound small, Samsung says this change provides a "superior visual experience" compared to the previous generation. The report from 9to5Google cites that the workable area on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is now "basically completely flat."

Exclusive colors on Samsung.com

Like the last year, Samsung is offering more color options for the Galaxy S23 series smartphone when you make a purchase from the company's online store. While the standard options include Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender, you will be able to grab any of the three smartphones launched today (the Galaxy S23, S23+, or the S23 Ultra) in Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red when ordered through Samsung.com. There are now eight colors to choose from in the S23 series, so customers can find a hue that suits them the best.

Galaxy S23 is Samsung's most sustainable smartphone yet

While Samsung Galaxy S22 was the company's most sustainable smartphone last year, the Galaxy S23 has taken the crown this year as even more recyclable parts have been used in making the device. The devices are manufactured using an even wider variety of recycled materials, including pre-consumer recycled aluminum and glass and post-consumer recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets, PET bottles, and water barrels. Additionally, the packaging of the phones is 100% recycled and certified as sustainably sourced, further solidifying Samsung's commitment to sustainability and eco-friendliness.

