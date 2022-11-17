Qualcomm announced its new flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The new chip has already been confirmed to come in several new – yet to be announced – flagship devices from brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, OPPO, Nubia, and many more. Samsung and many other OEMs are currently missing from the list; however, new rumors indicate that Qualcomm and Samsung may have struck a multi-year licensing agreement that could mean massive news for European consumers.

A recent Tweet from IceUniverse reveals the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship benchmarks. According to the tweet, the new Galaxy S23 series will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in Europe, a region where Samsung previously only sold Exynos-powered smartphones. The shared benchmark reveals that the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will carry the model number SM-S918B. The Geekbench 5 result confirms that it will achieve 1,504 single-core score, and a 4,580 multi-core score.

It’s worth noting that Samsung is likely still keeping things under wraps, and chances are, we’re looking at the benchmark for a device still under development – meaning that the final and public scores might yield better results. The benchmark also reveals that the tested Galaxy S23 Ultra unit had 8GB of RAM and ran Android 13, which was likely a prototype unit.

This isn’t the first time we hear about Samsung thinking and planning about switching to Snapdragon chips in the old continent. The CEO of Qualcomm, Cristiano Amon, has previously revealed that Samsung will rely only on Snapdragon chips for “future premium Galaxy products” at the latest Q4 earnings call.

At the time of writing this, we don’t know whether the Samsung Exynos 2300 is under development, or whether it will see the light of day in North America or Europe anytime soon. However, Samsung could still release the Galaxy S23 flagship devices in some regions with its own chipsets. The latest leaks and rumors claim that Samsung is preparing to unveil the Galaxy S23 flagship trio sometime in February, slightly earlier than in previous years.

How is this going to affect future Galaxy products?

Better performance

The Samsung Exynos 2200 is an impressive SoC and brings a lot of new standards and performance improvements across the board. The chip is currently featured in the Galaxy S22 series in many regions, including Europe. While it does a decent job, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variant is still more powerful, and offers many advantages over Samsung’s own chips.

The most obvious advantage is the performance, which is simply faster, and, overall noticeably better on the Snapdragon models. The difference is minor in everyday use, and users are unlikely to notice the differences until the two devices are put to the test and go head-to-head against each other. The changes can also be seen in benchmarks.

Better photo and video quality

One of the most obvious differences between Exynos and Snapdragon-powered devices has always been the camera quality. While the Exynos Galaxy models usually capture decent photos, they tend to have more noise, and capture worse images in low-light citations compared to their Snapdragon-powered counterparts.

The Snapdragon Galaxy devices usually perform better in all lighting conditions and offer less noise, better balance, and higher quality photos and video. DXO tested both the Galaxy S23 Ultra Snapdragon and Exynos models, and it’s given the Snapdragon version a few extra marks.

Battery life

The Exynos chips always resulted in excellent battery life, while the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy smartphones usually had a lower score. Samsung is able to offer hardware and software optimizations that might not be possible on Qualcomm chips, hence extending the longevity.

Historically, the difference has been minimal between the two devices, and we’re unlikely to see any major differences in the future. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the most powerful and more efficient chip from Qualcomm, and it will almost certainly offer better battery life for the upcoming Galaxy S23 series, compared to last year’s Galaxy flagships.