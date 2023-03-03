Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy S23 series is already getting some love at Amazon.com. Indeed, this isn’t the first time these devices are on sale, as you could get huge savings with carrier-locked devices at Samsung.com. However, most of these offers would have you trading in one of your devices to get you up to $1,000 in savings. Luckily, you don’t need to let go of your phone to take advantage of this deal, as you can get up to $100 in savings by making one single click.

Samsung Galaxy S23 The Samsung Galaxy S23 enters the market as a leading option for those who want a compact flagship. It ships with the powerful, yet efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and has a triple camera array that's proven itself to be reliable in any scenario. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon is letting you save up to $100 on the latest iteration of the Galaxy S series. Savings start with the base model, which sells for $750 thanks to the on-page $50 coupon. This will get a new, unlocked device with 128GB storage space, a triple camera setup with a primary 50MP shooter, a long-lasting battery, an adaptive display, and more. However, you must settle for the Green or Lavender color variants, as the other options aren’t getting the same treatment. If you want a slightly larger display, you can also get the Galaxy S23 Plus, but I suggest you stick to the Black version, as it lets you save $100. Just don’t forget to mark the box that applies the coupon, and take your new device home for $900.

Finally, we have the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is also getting $100 savings thanks to an on-page coupon, leaving it up for grabs at $1,100. Samsung’s most powerful arrives with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 256GB storage space, and an insane 200MP primary shooter that will capture perfect shots almost all the time. You also get a gorgeous and elegant design that makes it resemble the long-gone Galaxy Note series, and the best part is that you also get stylus support.

And if you’re still looking for more options, you can also consider picking up last year’s Samsung Galaxy S22, as it now sells for $700 thanks to a price drop and a 5 percent discount. It packs a 50MP primary shooter capable of capturing 8K content and more.