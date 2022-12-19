The new Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra leak on new photos by dummy units, revealing minor changes to their looks and camera island.

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 series are reportedly only a few months away, as rumors and leaks claim the trio could be announced sometime in February 2023. Until now, we heard that the Galaxy S23 series would be powered by the new powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Soc, and we have also already taken a closer look at why this might be good news for many. When it comes to the design of the devices, we expected minimal changes, which is confirmed by newly leaked photos, confirming the alleged design of the Galaxy S23 series.

According to several new photos uploaded to SlashLeaks (via Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S23 series), the upcoming Galaxy flagships will have minor changes to their designs, dimension, and size. As a quick recap, the new Galaxy S23 series is set to follow the same layout, and visual appearance of the Galaxy S22 series, except the camera island, which is reportedly gone, and replaced with individual camera lenses.

The new move is likely to streamline the looks and make the entire series look closer to the highest-end Galaxy S22 Ultra, which featured the same exact design in 2022. The upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra is set to follow the same exact design language, suggesting that it might have little to no changes to the appearance.

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus

The images of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus reveal the same exact location for the hardware buttons, which will be placed on the right side. There will be a volume, up, volume down, and a power button. On top, there will reportedly be only a microphone hole, while the left side will contain the SIM card tray. The bottom of the device will house the microphones, USB Type-C port, and the single speaker. The front of the device will look the same, featuring a top center hole punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Both the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will sport three camera sensors, likely a standard wide-angle primary, an ultrawide, and a telephoto sensor with a dual LED flash on their right side. It’s unclear what sensors might be used on the upcoming devices, but we’re expecting to see better low-light performance, and other enhancements across the board.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will have the same hardware setup as the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right side, a microphone on the top, another microphone, speaker, USB Type-C port, and the S Pen slot on the bottom. The front camera will also be in the same centered hole punch cutout.

What’s different is the camera bump for the sensors on the back. It seems like it will protrude less than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. To achieve this, Samsung could be using different sensors, or it could have decided to make the entire phone slightly thicker, which could also result in a larger battery. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that these are all just assumptions, and we don’t have any dimension figures to go by at the time of writing this article.

Early leaks suggested that Samsung could be using a larger primary sensor, an improved periscope telephoto camera, a standard telephoto, and an ultrawide sensor on the back, alongside the LED flash. The selfie camera is said to be a 40MP unit.

Galaxy S23 series

We also saw a few other dummy units surface online, showing off the size and differences between the three devices. At first glance, it looks like Samsung is going to make the same trade-offs as before, with the Galaxy S23 Plus containing the same features, aside from the battery and display size, compared to the standard Galaxy S23.

The Galaxy S23 Plus will reportedly feature the same design as the S22 Ultra, and it will have flat sides with some slight curvature on the back edges to make it more ergonomic and comfortable to hold. The overall design appears to be identical across the lineup, and we’re glad to see a more streamlined approach this year. The one major downside of removing the large camera island is that it will gather dust more easily, and cleaning will be slightly more challenging, but it’s nothing a wet wipe can’t fix.

