As we’re inching towards the release of the new and upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series, we are receiving more information every week, claiming to be new specifications, design decisions, and other tidbits. Today, a new leak showcased the Galaxy S23 series in four new colors, and we have images displaying the alleged Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra devices.

According to FMKorea (via SnoopyTech on Twitter), the new Galaxy S23 series could arrive in four different colors. The new devices would reportedly come in the usual black and green color options, but would also include a new pink-hue, and a light yellow model. This discovery also lines up with previous leaks and rumors from reliable leaksters and analysts, who said the Galaxy S23 series would arrive in black, green, beige, and light pink colors.

It’s currently up for debate how accurate these renders are; however, it seems like Samsung might be toning down its colors for 2023 and go for a pastel color palette. It’s also currently unclear whether we could see new special colors, usually limited to Samsung.com purchases only.

SnoopyTech claims that the new colors follow the new and original marketing naming scheme with some new additions, including Cotton Flower, and Misty Lilac:

Another interesting piece of information that the newly leaked images confirm is the design of the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Previous rumors showed that we should expect the new flagships to have a nearly identical design to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The most notable change will affect the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, which will allegedly not have a protruding camera module, and will instead come with individual protruding camera lenses. The phones will have a glass and metal sandwich build, and the screen bezels could be even slimmer this time around.

When it comes to the rumored specifications, the new phones will reportedly be powered by the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As always, there’s a possibility we’ll see different models with more storage and memory configurations. The Galaxy S23 trio are rumored to keep their display dimensions at 6.1, 6.6, and 6.8 inches, respectively.

The cameras on the new devices will likely receive upgraded sensors and better low-light capabilities, although those are still up for debate. The device dimensions are expected to be very similar to the Galaxy S22 series, and we’ll also see the IP68 ratings in place.

It’s unclear when Samsung might finally announce the new Galaxy S23 series, but the latest rumors indicate the company could make the announcements as soon as early February. Most previous leaks claim that Samsung wants to release the new flagships earlier this year, which could help boost its financials and quarterly reports.

