How does the new Samsung Galaxy S23+ compare against the Samsung Galaxy S22+? Here’s a direct comparison of the specs, price, features, and more.

The new Samsung Galaxy S23+ was unveiled on February 1. It launched alongside the new Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra premium flagship devices. The new 2023 smartphones are equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips, coupled with 8GB of RAM and at least 256GB of storage. The new phones have advanced camera capabilities, and big performance improvements compared to the Galaxy S22+ and the rest of the S22 series.

In this guide, we compared the Galaxy S23+ vs the Galaxy S22+ flagship from 2022 to see what’s changed, and what’s improved. We’ll take a direct comparison against the specifications, display, camera, and performance, and see how they stack up against each other.

Price & Availability

Despite the current financial crisis, Samsung didn’t hike up the prices for the new Galaxy S23 series in the US, and the Galaxy S23+ retails for the same price as last year’s Galaxy S22+, starting at $999.99. Samsung also doubled the storage this year, and the base model comes with 8GB of memory and 256GB storage.

The new Galaxy S23+ is available for pre-orders from February 1, until February 16. The device is going to become available on February 17. Customers who pre-order between February 1 and February 16 will be eligible for a free storage upgrade, and those who pre-order from Samsung.com will receive Samsung Credit up to $100.

Technical Specifications

The key differences between the Samsung Galaxy S23+ and the Samsung Galaxy S22+ are the improvements to the cameras, durability, and performance. The Galaxy S23+ uses the more efficient and powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, improving gaming, and multitasking. There are many software improvements to the camera and features, further enhancing the experience of the new flagship.

Category Samsung Galaxy S23+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ Dimensions 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 in (163.32 x 77.98 x 8.89mm) 6.20 x 2.98 x 0.30 in (157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 mm) Weight 6.91oz (195.9g) 6.88oz (195g) Build Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back

Armor aluminum frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Gorilla Glass Victus + front and back

Armor aluminum frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Display 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

1080 x 2340-pixel resolution

19.3:9 aspect ratio

393 PPI

120Hz refresh rate (48Hz-120Hz)

240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode

HDR10+

1750 nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

1080 x 2340-pixel resolution

19.5:9 aspect ratio

393 PPI

120Hz refresh rate (48Hz-120Hz)

HDR10+

1750 nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus + Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory & Storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

8GB RAM + 512GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Cameras Primary : 50 MP wide, f/1.8, 85-degree FoV, OIS, HDR, Laser AF

: 50 MP wide, f/1.8, 85-degree FoV, OIS, HDR, Laser AF Ultra-wide : 12 MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

: 12 MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV Telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom Primary : 50 MP wide, f/1.8, OIS, Laser AF

: 50 MP wide, f/1.8, OIS, Laser AF Ultra-wide : 12 MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

: 12 MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV Telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4, OIS, 3x optical zoom Front Camera 12 MP, f/2.2, 80-degree FoV, AF, 4K@60fps 10 MP, f/2.2, PDAF, 4K@60fps Security Under-display fingerprint scanner, Face unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Under-display fingerprint scanner, Face unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity 5G (sub-6GHz/mmWave), LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB, NFC / Samsung Pay 5G (sub-6GHz/mmWave), LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB, NFC / Samsung Pay Ports USB Type-C 3.2 USB Type-C 3.2 Battery 4,700 mAh

45W wired, Super Fast Charging (0-65% charge in 30 minutes, advertised)

15W wireless, Fast Wireless Charging

4.5W reverse, Wireless PowerShare 4,500 mAh

45W wired, Super Fast Charging

15W wireless, Fast Wireless Charging

4.5W reverse, Wireless PowerShare Operating System OneUI 5.1 (based on Android 13) Upgradable to OneUI 5.1 (based on Android 13) Colors Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender & Lime, Graphite Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green, Sky Blue, Graphite, Violet, Cream, Bora Purple Price From $999.99 From $999.99

Design

The new Samsung Galaxy S23+ sports a near identical design to the Galaxy S22+ from 2022. Compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23+ is taller, narrower, and much thicker. The thickness likely comes down to the larger battery, and we don’t have much of an issue with it, especially as the weight has also remained very similar. The ports, button placements, and overall shape have remained the same this year, and they’re found at similar locations as on the S22+.

It’s worth noting that the new Galaxy S23+ features curved corners and rounded edges, and it has a nearly identical dimension to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23+ is officially one of the largest devices in the Galaxy S lineup, and it borrows not just the colors from the larger, premium model, but also the camera setup.

The large, bulky camera island is officially gone, and it’s replaced by individual camera islands in the shape of individual camera lenses. The entire Galaxy S23 series borrows the design from the Galaxy S22 Ultra from 2022, and implements it across the entire series, leaving the Galaxy S23 Ultra nearly identical to last year’s flagship. Whether this is a great design change or not, is completely up to you, but we’re glad to see that there are fewer design differences between the three new premium smartphones.

Display

Despite the slight change to the dimensions of the phone, the display size remained the same on the Galaxy S23+. It still comes with a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate in game mode. The screen still lacks the LTPO panel from the Ultra series, and it can only switch between 48-120Hz refresh rates. The only minor difference – which may be difficult to notice for most people – is the aspect ratio, which is now 19.3:9, instead of 19.5:9, which was on the S22+.

The aspect ratio changed, but the panel's resolution is still the same. The S23+ sports a 1080 x 2340 resolution display panel, protected by the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass. It’s more scratch-resistant than the Gorilla Glass Victus+, used on last year’s device.

Another thing the S23+ retained is the punch hole cutout, which now houses a 12MP f/2.2 front-facing camera with autofocus. The S22+ was equipped with a 10MP sensor, and it was great for the most part, but the S23+ introduced new features and better selfie performance in all lighting environments.

Camera

The camera sensors on the S23+ are identical to the S22+. Despite the same sensors, their performance has improved, and Samsung claims the new Galaxy S23+ can take better low-light photos with the rear camera and the front-facing 12MP shooter.

As a quick recap, the Galaxy S23+ and S22+ are equipped with a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS. The ultrawide unit houses a 12MP sensor with f/2.2, and the telephoto packs a 10MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture, capable of 3x optical zoom. Additional zooming capabilities have improved, but they’re all upscaled and optimized by AI to improve the quality of the image. Users wanting to take advantage of the 10x optical zoom capabilities will have to rely on the new Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Performance

The performance of the Galaxy S23+ is much improved, and outperforms the Galaxy S22+ by a mile, but the difference in performance is less noticeable in day-to-day use than in benchmark apps. During daily use, both devices will perform just fine, and the two devices are more than capable of playing graphics-intensive games for long hours without any major drawbacks. However, when it comes to raw power, there’s no denying that the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will likely provide better results, and the ability to maintain its power for longer periods.

The Galaxy S23+ also has an improved vapor chamber, which improves the efficiency, and manages to maintain the boosted performance for longer. While the results may be noticeable for long gaming sessions, users are unlikely to notice major drawbacks. However, there could be some in the future as mobile games receive even more updates and graphics improvements.

The endurance rating will also improve on the Galaxy S23+, thanks to the more advanced chip and the larger 4,700 mAh battery. The Galaxy S22+ boasts a 4,500 mAh cell, and while it’s large enough to survive for a day, the S23+ will likely be able to outlast the 2022 champion by a bit.

The charging rates, however, have stayed the same this year, and the S23+ still supports 45W fast wired charging, and 15W wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging, much like the S22+. Samsung claims the new flagship will be able to receive a 65% charge in just 30 minutes, but users will have to shell out to buy a compatible charger, which isn’t going to be included in the box.

Which one should you buy?

The question comes down to personal needs. Users who are on the verge of upgrading might find the Galaxy S23+ an appealing device, especially as it comes with a more efficient and powerful chipset, an improved camera setup, and new features out of the box. The Galaxy S23+ is an excellent device and is the new go-to flagship in 2023.

However, the Galaxy S23+ is far from a great upgrade for existing Galaxy S22+ users out there, as the phone simply doesn’t offer enough new improvements for the majority of people to pull the trigger, and invest in a new phone. It’s clear that the new Galaxy S23 series is primarily aimed at those on the Galaxy S21 series, or older devices, those who are looking for a refinement, and the best smartphone from Samsung this year.

The S23+ has great new features, but the lack of significant upgrades and minor enhancements are not exciting enough for us to recommend upgrading the new device. For those who have the budget and want the latest and the greatest, it’ll likely going to be an excellent device, but for those who want the best bang for the buck, it might be a safe bet to sit this one out and wait for another year.