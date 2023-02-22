We have amazing news for anyone interested in getting one of Samsung’s latest flagships, as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is currently receiving a significant discount at Amazon.com. This device launched with a $1,000 price tag, but today’s deal will let you grab one for just $860.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ The Samsung Galaxy S23+ provides an ideal blend of top-tier specifications, features, and affordability. It ships with a big 6.6-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a triple camera array that's proven itself to be reliable in any scenario. See at Amazon (US)

Amazon’s latest deals will get you $140 instant savings on a new Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, and the best part is that no special conditions or trade-ins are required to take advantage of this deal. You only need to add your shiny new Galaxy device to your cart and pay $860 plus tax at checkout. This will get you a new and unlocked device with 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, long-lasting battery life, an adaptive display, and tons of other great features.

You can also consider heading over to Samsung.com, where you will find the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the base model getting up to $1,000 in savings with an eligible trade-in. Or you can also opt for picking up Google’s best device yet, as the Google Pixel 7 Pro is now selling for just $813 thanks to a 19 percent discount. This model launched with a $999 price tag, meaning you will save $186 on your purchase. This device also packs 256GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and Google Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip for great performance and ease of mind.

And since we’re talking Samsung, we must include the latest deals applied to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which now starts at $599 thanks to a $100 discount. This model comes with an 11-inch LCD screen, 128GB storage space, a Snapdragon processor, all-day battery life, and other goodies. And if you want more storage space, you can also opt for the 256GB model that goes for $700 and score $80 savings.