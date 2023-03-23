Discover Samsung is reaching its final days with tons of savings for its faithful fans and for anyone interested in purchasing some of the best products on the market. Today’s best savings arrive with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, which is the perfect alternative for those who don’t want to settle for the base model, but, then again, don’t want to spend too much on the Ultra variant.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ The Samsung Galaxy S23+ provides an ideal blend of top-tier specifications, features, and affordability. It ships with a big 6.6-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a triple camera array that's proven itself to be reliable in any scenario. View at Samsung

Samsung’s latest deals will get you up to $700 savings on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. This excellent smartphone is great for those looking for a new Android smartphone with a clean and minimalistic design. It arrives with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a primary 50MP camera on its triple camera setup, a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O FHD+ flat display with 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, and Adaptive Vision Booster, and a large 4,700mAh battery.

To take advantage of this deal, you need to trade in your current smartphone, which will get you anywhere from $20 to $700 instant trade-in credit, meaning that you may get the chance to take one for as low as $300. And to make the deal a bit more attractive, Samsung is also including a free battery pack and other goodies to go with your new device. The same deal applies to the base model if you’re looking for something even more affordable.

For those who don’t want to trade in their current devices, we have also spotted the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus receiving a $100 discount at Amazon.com, which will get you the same device with 256GB storage space for $900.

Other cool offers include Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition, now selling for as low as $135 after an eligible trade-in, or the Galaxy Z Flip 4, going for $660 with the same conditions.

Samsung is also letting you score 15 percent extra savings on the 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K UHD 165Hz 1ms Quantum Mini-LED Curved Gaming Screen, currently receiving a $1,000 discount. Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G95NA DQHD Quantum Mini-LED Gaming Monitor, 34-inch G85SB OLED Ultra WQHD 0.03ms 175Hz Curved Smart Gaming Monitor, 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD, and 32-inch Odyssey G65B QHD are also getting the extra 15 percent discount, just add promo code “ODYSSEY15” on Samsung’s website and see the magic come to life.