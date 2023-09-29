Amazon’s latest offers will get you great savings on one of Samsung’s best Android smartphones in 2023, as the Galaxy S23 series is receiving up to 20 percent savings. Today’s best offer will get you a new Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus for just $800 after receiving a $200 discount. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is the perfect combination of power and features, as it comes with a larger 6.6-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a 4,700mAh battery, a powerful and versatile camera with a 50MP primary shooter and more.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ $800 $1000 Save $200 The Samsung Galaxy S23+ provides an ideal blend of top-tier specifications, features, and affordability. It ships with a big 6.6-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a triple camera array that's proven itself to be reliable in any scenario. $800 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

If you’re interested in a smaller, more affordable alternative, you can get the base model of the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup for just $700, which means you get to score $100 instant savings. This model packs the same internals as the Galaxy S23 Plus but comes with a smaller 6.1-inch display that will be perfect for those interested in a smaller device. Finally, we have one of Samsung’s crown jewels, as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra arrives with a 17 percent discount, a design that will make Galaxy Note fans fall in love with this device. You also get stylus support, an extremely powerful camera with a 200MP primary shooter. It’s an elegant device that most Android users would love to have in their hands, and right now, you can get yours while saving $200 on the process.

You can also use your savings to pick up a new pair of wireless headphones, as the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are also on sale. You can normally get your hands on these cool wireless earbuds for $230, but today’s offer will allow you to pick up a pair for just $175, meaning you get to save more than $50 on your purchase.