After skipping the Galaxy S22 FE due to shortage issues, it seems like Samsung is ready to return with a brand-new Galaxy S23 FE smartphone. Fans will be happy to learn that recent rumors suggested that Samsung could return a fan favorite, the Galaxy S23 FE, with upgraded internals and a design that’s very similar to the current Galaxy S23 high-end devices.

While many things are still unclear about the Galaxy S23 FE’s existence, we already have a lot of rumors, leaks, and even detailed renders, showcasing the device from all angles. There’s a lot to go through, so let’s first start with the rumored price and availability.

Price & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy S21 FE both launched for $699 in the US, and there’s a chance we could see the Galaxy S23 FE launch for the same $700 price tag. This would put the S23 FE below the standard Galaxy S23, which retails for $799. However, some rumors claim the Galaxy S23 FE could be cheaper this year, and some sources quote a price between $550 - $650, hence why we recommend you take this with a heavy grain of salt.

It would be surprising to see Samsung launch the Galaxy S23 FE at a much lower price point, and we don’t think that’ll happen. If anything, a higher price could be more easily justified due to inflation and economic downturn.

As for availability, your guess is as good as ours. We haven’t heard where the Galaxy S23 FE will be available, but we would expect the same markets as before, including the US, the UK, and Europe. It’s possible we could see the Galaxy S23 FE announced alongside the upcoming foldable flagships in late July, which is set to take place on July 26, 2023.

Galaxy S23 FE: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is currently rumored to be equipped with last year’s best and greatest chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The same chip was also used in other devices, such as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. There are also rumors the device could be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 2200 processor. Whatever the case is, the device is expected to downgrade and come with a year-old chipset instead of sporting the same chip as the current flagship devices.

The Galaxy S21 FE had 6GB of RAM, and while the leaks don’t go into detail about the memory, we’re hoping to see 8GB of RAM on the latest FE model, although we could see the similar 6/8GB configuration remain in place. As for storage, we expect the same 128GB and 256GB configuration options.

Note that some specifications are based on rumors and the Galaxy S21 FE. The following specifications may be inaccurate.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE SoC Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display 6.4-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1080x2340, 120Hz RAM 6/8GB Storage 128/256GB Battery 4500 mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless Ports USB-C Operating System One UI, based on Android 13 Front camera 12MP Rear cameras Primary: 50MP, Ultrawide: 12MP, Telephoto: 8MP Connectivity 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Dimensions N/A Weight N/A IP Rating IP68 Price Rumored $700 Micro SD card support No

Design and Display

Close

The design of the Galaxy S23 FE isn’t expected to change much, and it will borrow many design cues and elements from the standard Galaxy S23 flagship. In fact, the latest renders from SmartPrix show a nearly identical design to the S23. We see the same camera island layout on the back, the same LED placement, the same button configuration, location, and cutouts.

The S23 FE will reportedly have the same camera cutout as the Galaxy S23, but the size may be slightly different. While the S23 boasts a 6.1-inch display, the S23 FE will reportedly have the same 6.4-inch panel as its predecessor, the S21 FE.

We don’t have any information about the panel’s technology, but we speculate that it’s the same Dynamic AMOLED 2X display we saw on the S21 FE. It had a 1080 x 2340 resolution, Gorilla Glass Victus, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera

Early rumors indicated the Galaxy S23 FE could be equipped with the same 50MP sensor as the vanilla Galaxy S23. The sensor has f/1.8 aperture, OIS, PDAF, and a 1/1.56” size. Another leaker claimed that the device could have a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The front-facing camera will reportedly be a 12MP sensor, potentially the same as the one on the Galaxy S23.

The camera specifications appear to be identical to the Galaxy S23, except for the telephoto, which is a 10MP sensor on the S23. While the 8MP sensor might not be a deal breaker, the only reason for the small downgrade is to save costs, if it’s indeed true.

Battery

The current rumors point to a 4,500 mAh battery cell inside the Galaxy S23 FE. It’s worth remembering that the Galaxy S21 FE had the same battery capacity, and it was large enough to last for a full day without any problems. We wouldn’t expect a smaller or a higher-capacity battery due to the design and the lack of space inside the device.

When it comes to charging, we expect the Galaxy S23 FE to follow suit with the Galaxy S21 FE and support 25W wired charging speeds. The S21 FE could go from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes, and we expect the same fast charging capability to stick around.

While we’d love to see a faster charging solution, the Galaxy S23 supports the same standard, and we’re unlikely to see a bump this year. The phone is also expected to support 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging to juice up accessories such as earbuds and other devices.

Galaxy S23 FE wishlist: Everything we want to see

More memory : The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE offered 6GB of RAM, and while that’s enough for most use cases, we’d love to see Samsung follow the new standard by equipping the device with at least 8GB of memory. The higher memory capacity would allow the phone to multitask better and keep more applications open in the background, improving the experience.

: The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE offered 6GB of RAM, and while that’s enough for most use cases, we’d love to see Samsung follow the new standard by equipping the device with at least 8GB of memory. The higher memory capacity would allow the phone to multitask better and keep more applications open in the background, improving the experience. An upgraded camera : The FE series often followed the standard Galaxy S series regarding the camera hardware, and we expect the same this time around. We’d love to see the cameras from the vanilla Galaxy S23, including the 50MP primary, the 10MP telephoto, and the 12MP ultrawide, as well as the 12MP front-facing camera. The new system would significantly improve the low-light capability and result in better nighttime photos.

: The FE series often followed the standard Galaxy S series regarding the camera hardware, and we expect the same this time around. We’d love to see the cameras from the vanilla Galaxy S23, including the 50MP primary, the 10MP telephoto, and the 12MP ultrawide, as well as the 12MP front-facing camera. The new system would significantly improve the low-light capability and result in better nighttime photos. Faster charging: Fast charging is always on our list, and while we’re hopeful, the chances of Samsung improving the charging rate on the Galaxy S23 FE are very low. Still, one can dream, and we’d love to see a faster-wired charging rate on the device.