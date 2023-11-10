Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs iPhone 14: Which should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE $600 $700 Save $100 The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is an excellent smartphone. It features a powerful triple camera setup, a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and a large 4,500 mAh battery that lets you take photos, play games, and browse the web for a day. It supports 25W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging. Pros Colorful & Bright display 4 years of OS and 5 years of security updates Great performance and battery life Cons The camera quality could've been better The bezels are fairly large by current standards $630 at Samsung $600 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy

Apple iPhone 14 iPhone 14 joins the market as the smartphone to pick if you want a high-tier of performance, great cameras, and battery life that will last you through a day of use with ease. Pros Great display Excellent performance and battery life $100 cheaper now Cons Lightning port No 120Hz display $699 at Best Buy $699 at Verizon $699 at AT&T



The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was announced in October 2023. The new Fan Edition Galaxy comes with last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a beautiful 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and a triple camera setup that’s competitive and up for any task. In contrast, the iPhone 14 was announced back in 2022, and the now one-year-old smartphone still features the rock-solid Apple A15 Bionic chip, a dual camera setup on the back, and a compact 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR, OLED display.

Both smartphones provide a solid experience, and both are available at similar prices, offering similar features and an overall package. Here, we’re going to compare the two devices against each other and see which one comes out on top, and which one you should buy.

Related: These are the best phones in 2023



Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Apple iPhone 14 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 A15 Bionic Display 6.4-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1080x2340, 120Hz 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR RAM 8GB N/A Storage 128/256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 4500 mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless N/A Ports USB-C Lightning Port Operating System One UI 5.1, based on Android 13 iOS 16 Front camera 10MP, f/2.4, 80-degree FoV 12MP, f/1.9 with autofocus Rear camera Primary: 50MP, f/1.8, 84-degree FoV | Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.2, 123-degree FoV | Telephoto: 8MP, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom Primary: 12MP, f/1.5 with Sensor-Shift OIS; Secondary: 12MP, f/2.4 Ultra-wide Angle with 2x Optical Zoom Out Connectivity 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 6.5 x 158 x .25 in (76.5 x 158 x 8.2mm) 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm Colors Mint, Cream, Graphite, Purple | Samsung Exclusive: Indigo, Tangerine Black, White, Blue, Red, and Purple Weight 7.37 oz (209 g) 172 grams IP Rating IP68 IP68

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs iPhone 14: Price & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE starts at $599.99 in the US, which gets you the 128GB model. The phone is available with 256GB of storage, and comes in three unique colors: Graphite, Purple, and Mint. It’s widely available at retailers and carriers, and Samsung is offering trade-in incentives to sweeten the deal.

Apple decided to retain the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus after announcing the latest iPhone 15 series back in September, and shaved off $100 from the original price, making the iPhone 14 more affordable and a better value. The iPhone 14 comes with 128GB of base storage, retailing for $699. Apple also sells a 256GB and 512GB model, each retailing for $799 and $999, respectively. The iPhone 14 is available in Black, White, Blue, Red, and Purple colors.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs iPhone 14: Design & Display

Close

The Galaxy S23 FE measures 158 x 76.5 x 8.2 mm, while the iPhone 14 measures 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm. The iPhone is smaller, narrower, and thinner than the Galaxy, but it also comes with a smaller display. The weight difference is noticeable, with the Galaxy S23 FE weighing 209 grams, and the iPhone 172 grams. Both devices are made of aluminium frames and glass front and rear.

In terms of usability, the iPhone 14 is more compact, easier to handle and use with one hand than the Galaxy, but the S23 FE is also fairly easy to get used to as it's more compact than other large Android smartphones. Both devices sport IP68 water and dust resistance ratings, meaning they’ll survive water and dust with ease, although we still recommend against submerging these devices as they’re only water resistant, and not waterproof.

Close

When it comes to looks, both devices feature their classic designs and design language. The S23 FE borrows a lot of aesthetics from the standard Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, while the iPhone 14 looks nearly identical to the previous iPhone 13 and even the new iPhone 15 series, aside from the color. The S23 has more curved edges, while the iPhone 14 has much sharper ones. That said, both phones are easy to hold and use, but chances are, the Galaxy feels more pleasant in your hand.

The Galaxy S23 FE comes with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1450 nits of peak brightness. It has 1080 x 2340 resolution, and it’s perfect for watching videos, consuming content, and playing games. The iPhone 14 comes with a much smaller 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR, OLED display with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The iPhone lacks a fast refresh rate display, but it has a 1170 x 2532 resolution panel. It’s also worth noting that the iPhone 14 doesn’t have an AoD display, while the S23 FE does.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs iPhone 14: Camera

Close

The Galaxy S23 FE comes with a more versatile camera setup, consisting of three sensors, instead of two on the iPhone 14. The Galaxy sports a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. It’s perfectly capable of taking photos in all lighting conditions. It’s also great for selfies, thanks to the 10MP f/2.4 front-facing camera.

The iPhone 14 packs two sensors, a 12MP primary, and a 12MP ultrawide. Users can zoom in digitally, however, it’s worth noting that detail will be lost and the photos will not look as sharp compared to an actual telephoto camera. That said, the iPhone is a clear winner when it comes to videos and anything other than still photos as it offers significantly better performance than the Galaxy.

Generally speaking, both smartphones can take beautiful photos and videos and you’ll have difficulty finding issues with either of these devices. The iPhone 14 is better suited for those who want to record videos, vlog, and have a smartphone that can point and shoot. The Galaxy does the same, but it also offers a more versatile experience thanks to the additional telephoto sensor, and the added benefit of being able to customize each shot to your liking. Whichever device you decide to buy, you’ll have a more than capable smartphone for the next two years that’ll require little to no editing for the most part.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs iPhone 14: Which should you buy?

The Galaxy S23 FE is better suited for those already heavily invested in both the Samsung Galaxy and the Android ecosystem. At the same time, the iPhone is better for those in the iOS and Apple ecosystem. The Galaxy S23 FE is more customizable, offers a more versatile camera experience, fast and long updates, and an excellent experience despite sporting a one-year-old chipset.

The iPhone 14 is similar in many ways, and while it has a one-year-old chipset, it’s perfectly capable of any task and can play all games you throw at it. It has a great camera system and an excellent battery life but lacks a fast refresh rate display and a telephoto camera. It packs the old lightning port, which means that if you want to go with the new USB-C device, you’ll have to spend even more to go for the iPhone 15 instead.