Amazon has some interesting savings available for Samsung fans, as one of the chaebol’s latest Android devices currently receives a cool 17 percent discount. In other words, you can now purchase a new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for just $500, thanks to a $100 discount.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was announced and launched in October, making it one of Samsung’s latest and most affordable devices. It arrived with a $600 price tag, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, 128 and 256GB storage space, a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD display with 1,500 nits peak brightness, a 4500mAh battery, and a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP UltraWide and an 8MP Telephoto sensor with Dual Pixel technology and 30X digital zoom for outstanding photography. And now, you can get yours for just $500.

Indeed, the Galaxy S23 FE might not be as powerful as the original Galaxy S23 series, but it will still deliver outstanding performance, fast and smooth navigation, and a versatile camera that will also take good low-light pictures, and you even get a larger display than the one that comes with the Samsung Galaxy S23.

You should also consider checking out the latest savings available with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which now sells for $449 after receiving a 36 percent discount, translating to $250 in instant savings. This is still one of the best Android tablets around. It will be perfect for watching your favorite content as it comes with an 11-inch LCD screen, 128GB storage space, a long-lasting battery, and you also get stylus support and an S Pen in the box, in case you are also interested in taking notes and more.