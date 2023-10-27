The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is an excellent affordable device. It packs flagship hardware and features at a more affordable price tag, offering great value for money. The new Fan Edition is now available at select retailers and online stores, however, it appears to cost $30 more if bought directly from Samsung.com.

Samsung quietly raised the price for the Galaxy S23 FE on its Samsung.com online store. The device was announced for $599.99 in the US, and today, the company made it available for $630, resulting in a $30 price hike. It’s worth noting that Samsung offers various discounts on its website that bring the price back down to $599.99, and other retailers didn’t hike the prices.

In case you’re unaware, the Galaxy S23 FE weighs only 209 grams, and it’s a rather compact smartphone. It’s IP68 rated, which means that it can withstand some water, and you can safely take it down to the beach as dust and water shouldn’t get in the device – that said, we recommend against trying this.

The phone has a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 1080 x 2340 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. While the chip isn’t the latest, it’s perfectly up to date, and it should provide a great overall experience enabling you to play more demanding games and multitask with ease.

Flipping the device on its back reveals three cameras. There’s a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The quality of these photos should be similar to the Galaxy S22 series, which still hold up well today. The front-facing camera is a 10MP snapper, perfect for selfies at day or night.

When it comes to connectivity, the device features 5G, Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. It has a USB-C port on the bottom, and it comes with a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Deals on Galaxy S23 FE

Jaime Rivera / Pocketnow

Amazon offers the best deal if you're after an unlocked Galaxy S23 FE that you want to buy outright. The device is available for $600, and you get a $100 Amazon gift card that you can use towards other purchases, such as cases for your new device. Amazon also offers the Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Buds FE for just $50 more, costing only $650 altogether.

Despite the quiet price increase, Samsung is offering a great deal on its website, especially if you want to bundle up and buy a tablet and wireless earbuds. Samsung offers the Galaxy S23 FE, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and the Galaxy Buds FE on its website, saving you $180. The entire bundle costs just $999.99 in the US, and it lets you buy any color of any device.

AT&T and Verizon are also offering the Galaxy S23 FE at the previously announced retail price, $599.99. Both of these carriers offer trade-in discounts, and there are a wide variety of plans with various benefits to choose from.