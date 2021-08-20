According to a new report, Samsung might not offer any significant and meaningful camera upgrades for its premium Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone. The report suggests that we may see the same camera hardware in the new flagship, which was also in the predecessor, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, from 2021.

GalaxyClub (via GSMArena) reported the news, and it says the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra might stick with a 108MP main camera, a 10MP periscope with 10x zoom capabilities, a 10MP telephoto module with 3x zoom, and the 12MP ultra-wide sensor. This sounds bad on paper, but when you consider that it gives Samsung an extra year to tweak and improve the quality of these sensors, you’ll quickly realize that it gives Samsung more time to enhance the already great cameras further.

A few days ago, we reported on the Galaxy S22 series camera specification. A massive leak detailed the cameras in detail for the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 devices. Both smartphones are expected to receive the new 50MP f/1.55 RGBW sensors, alongside the new 12MP telephoto sensors capable of 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide shooter.

The battery for the Galaxy S22 is reportedly going to be 3,800 mAh, 4,600 mAh for the Galaxy S22+, and 5,000 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. That’s not all; the screen for the standard S22 will reportedly be a 6.06-inch FHD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, The Galaxy S22+ will reportedly have the same features, but on a larger 6.55-inch display, and the S22 Ultra will have a 6.81-inch LTPO display in QHD+ resolution with support for 120Hz.

What are your thoughts about the new camera upgrades or the lack of new hardware in the new Galaxy S22 Ultra? Let us know in the comments!