Samsung Galaxy S22 event date and time officially revealed

Mark your calendars! Samsung has officially announced the date and start time of the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. Samsung has announced that its Galaxy S22 event will be held virtually on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 10 AM ET (7 AM PT).

Samsung, earlier this month, announced that it will be holding its Galaxy S22 event next month. The company, at the time, revealed that is "ready to break the rules" and unveil its most "noteworthy S series device", which is expected to be the Galaxy S22 series. Now the company has officially revealed that the next Samsung Galaxy S-series smartphone is being announced on February 9, 2022.

Samsung Unpacked 2022 event: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

It's the one we've been waiting for! Samsung is finally expected to debut the Galaxy S22 series at the February 9th event. This year's Galaxy lineup is also expected to carry three models: S22, S22+, and the S22 Ultra. However, for the first time ever, Samsung is said to be shipping an S Pen in an S-series device. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been rumored to feature an S Pen slot. Users will be able to store the S Pen and carry it in their S22 Ultra, just like the Samsung Galaxy Note series.

Of course, the Galaxy S22 series is tipped to come with flagship-level specs: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1/Exynos 2200, high amounts of RAM and storage, world-class displays, excellent materials, and premium design all are expected with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

In case you're interested in reading more about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, check out our Samsung Galaxy S22 rumor roundup that has every bit of information, leak, and rumor about the Samsung Galaxy S22 that has surfaced on the internet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series

Along with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is also expected to announce its flagship tablet series, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series. The series is also expected to carry three models: Tab S8, Tab S8+, and the Tab S8 Ultra. All the three models of the Tab S8 series have already made an appearance on Amazon Italy once.

Just like the Galaxy S22 series, the Tab S8 series is also tipped to come with flagship levels specs. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1, 5G, super-high-resolution AMOLED displays, Android 12, large batteries, and high-grade cameras: all are expected to be featured in Samsung's next-gen flagship tablet series. If the rumors are to be believed, Samsung has prepared a worthy iPad competitor in the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

If you can't keep up with the excitement, you can already reserve a Samsung Galaxy S22 for yourself! The company has started reservations for the next 'noteworthy S series device'. You can reserve a Samsung Galaxy S22 model for yourself and receive a $50 credit towards your purchase, taking the price of the series a bit down — which is already a lot according to the rumors.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer for the rumors to be confirmed as Samsung is set to announce the Galaxy S22 series on February 9, 2022. What are your expectations from the Galaxy S22 series? Are you looking forward to buying one? Let us know in the comments section below!