We have new information about upcoming Samsung devices, and do not worry; we won’t be talking about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Instead, we have received new rumors about the successor of the Galaxy S21. We have already received several rumors suggesting that the new Galaxy S series will receive several upgrades. Still, the latest rumor claims that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera won’t be as impressive as we thought.

Previous rumors suggested that Samsung was working to give us a new 200MP primary shooter in the next Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, the latest information from famous leaker IceUniverse, claims that the company will not go ahead with this plan. Instead, he recently posted that the most potent variant of the Galaxy S22 series will arrive with a ‘polished’ new version of the current 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor.

Now, there’s no further information about the improvements that the 108MP sensor will get or reasons why Samsung decided to take a pass on the 200MP sensors. Previous information suggested that Samsung was working on a new sensor-shift image stabilization technology for one of its upcoming smartphones. This new tech resembles the one we find in the iPhone 12 Pro Max, where the camera sensor moves around using electrical actuators instead of the Optical Image Stabilization that we find in most Android smartphones.

We have also been told that Samsung has been working with Olympus to start a partnership that would also help to improve the camera of the company’s upcoming phones. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra isn’t the only variant getting upgrades. The vanilla and Plus variants of the upcoming Galaxy S22 series are allegedly coming with a main 50MP sensor and a 12MP Ultrawide, and a 12MP Telephoto sensor on their triple-camera setups.

Source Weibo

Via GSM Arena