Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature new processing to improve better image quality

We are inching closer to the launch of Samsung’s new flagship devices, and rumors just keep on getting more interesting. The latest information comes from Twitter, where well-known tipster Ice Universe suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera will outperform the one on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, it seems that these improvements will go beyond a camera hardware update.

According to Ice Universe, the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be capable of capturing better pictures than the ones taken by the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Yes, you can thank the slightly improved cameras in the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra, but that’s not the only reason why images will get better. Apparently, the image quality will drastically boost performance thanks to the updated processing brought by the Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors.

There are no further details as to how the new processors will improve image quality, but it seems that Ice Universe seems to believe that the new images captured by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are far better than the ones captured by its predecessor.

We are expecting the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series to get announced sometime in February, with a possible launch date in March. We have also seen several leaked images and even a hands-on video of what seem to be dummy models of the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup. These leaks reveal the possible design of every single variant, where we can see the boxier design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra or the more affordable Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus that basically look identical to their predecessors.

Via: GSM Arena