The new Galaxy S22 series is expected to arrive sometime in the first quarter of 2022, as some rumors suggest that Samsung’s new Galaxy S series has also been affected by the ongoing chip shortage. Still, that doesn’t stop rumors from popping up every now and then. The latest information comes from the Dutch website LetsGoDigital, where we see new images of what could be the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with a water drop camera design.

We have seen several leaks about the possible design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Most of these leaks seem to coincide in the fact that we may get a device with a design that resembles the now gone Galaxy Note series, and what’s best, it seems that Samsung has already figured out a way to fit the S Pen inside the chassis of the upcoming device. However, leakers can’t seem to decide on the final design of the camera bump in Samsung’s new flagship. Previous leaks suggest that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would pack a quad-camera module with a design that resembles a P, while other leaks claim that we will get two separate camera modules.

Still, the latest renders make us think about the possibility of getting a water drop camera design on the back of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Of course, this doesn’t make the device lose or win any more cameras, but it makes us remember the design of the LG Velvet. This new design comes courtesy of LetsGoDigital and Technizo Concept, thanks to information from leaker Super Roader.

These latest images are more exciting because the design was kinda confirmed by two well-known tipsters in the tech world, Ice Universe and Tron. Ice Universe goes on saying the “Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra to feature a water drop camera design?”

In fact, if we think from the perspective of reducing the weight of the camera, the current design is indeed the solution to minimize the weight of the camera, and the weight saved in this part is the S Pen pic.twitter.com/8LHIAWcl4M — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 18, 2021

And we can’t say that we’re surprised to see this camera design on a Galaxy smartphone since Samsung has already used this camera design on the Galaxy A32. Whatever the case, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to arrive with a 6/8-inch AMOLED display, a 108MP primary camera, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 processor, or an Exynos 2200 processor depending on the market, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, and more.

Source LetsGoDigital