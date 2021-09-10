We heard many rumors and leaks of the camera setup on the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra, but we see something new once again. We heard rumors that Samsung would keep the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s camera hardware on the new S22 Ultra, and even seen leaks, it could feature a massive sensor.

The new leak from Ice Universe (Weibo) says the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera will feature two new zoom lenses with a variable focal length. The first lens will be capable of 3x zoom, while the second one will be able to do 10x. These match the zooming capability on the current Galaxy S21 Ultra, although the focal lengths are still unknown at this time.

The camera sensors will also receive a small upgrade on the two new telephoto sensors. The S22 Ultra will have two 12MP sensors with 1.22 µm pixels. The S21 Ultra had two 10MP sensors, and the same pixels as the S22 Ultra will supposedly have. Both of the new sensors will also have OIS (Optical Image Stabilization).

On the other hand, the main camera sensor is rumored to stay the same with the 108MP sensor with 0.8µm pixels. The hardware will also reportedly have an improved Optical Image Stabilization system, though it’s unclear what changes will be made to improve the technology. The ultrawide camera will keep the 12MP sensor and gain OIS as an additional bonus.

The camera on the front will also remain the same with the 40MP sensor; however, Samsung will likely keep it in a punch-hole design, as on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The first under-display camera device from the company is the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which shows that the technology is far from finished.

The Galaxy S22 series are expected to be announced sometime in January or February 2022. Rumors and leaks of the upcoming Galaxy S22 series pop up more frequently, and we’ll hear more in the coming weeks as we inch towards the announcement.