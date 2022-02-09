Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Technical Specifications

On 9th February, at Unpacked 2022, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was made official. With the device adopting a design language heavily inspired by the Galaxy Note line and even absorbing features from it — the most notable being an always-available S Pen — this smartphone is one that we have been excited to try out.

The latest and greatest from Samsung is already open on pre-order and 25th February onwards will be available via Samsung’s official website and other retailers — including carriers. It has a starting price of $1,199.99 for its base model that bundles 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a larger 6.8" QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a versatile camera setup, and a large battery that will keep you going through a whole day! Pre-order your Galaxy S22 Ultra from Samsung's website and receive $200 in Samsung Credit.

Like always, there will be pre-order benefits that interested buyers can make use of, and we will cover them in our deals post. But to give you an idea of what to expect, buyers who place pre-orders will receive up to $200 in Samsung Credit to use towards a Galaxy Watch 4 or Samsung Freestyle.

Now getting to the crux of this article, below you will find a table that lists every technical detail you need to know about the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Technical Specifications: Galaxy S22 Ultra

Category Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Dimensions 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm

229 g Display 6.8” Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x Display

Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (1Hz~120Hz)

240Hz Touch Sampling (in Game Mode)

Eye Comfort Shield (Blue Light Filtering) Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200 Rear Camera 12 MP Ultra-Wide (f2.2, 120-degree FOV)

108 MP Wide (f1.8, 85-degree FOV, Dual Pixel Autofocus)

10 MP Telephoto (f2.4, 36-degree FOV, 3x Optical Zoom)

10 MP Telephoto (f4.9, 11-degree FOV, 10x Optical Zoom) Front Camera 40 MP (f2.2, 80-degree FOV) Battery 5000 mAh Charging 45W Wired Charging

15W Wireless Charging

Reverse Wireless Charging (Wireless PowerShare) Memory 8GB or 12GB* Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB* Network & Connectivity 5G (sub 6Ghz and mmWave)

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Operating System One UI 4.1 (based on Android 12) Security Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung KNOX Ports USB C 3.2 Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor or Proximity Sensor Additional Features IP68

Samsung Pay with NFC



*Availability may vary according to the region of purchase.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra features an impressive set of hardware, and we’re glad to see an option that features a dedicated slot for an Active S Pen. While its asking price is high, there’s no denying it’s the best traditional device that Samsung currently sells. Now, in case you’re interested in saving some money, the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22 Plus also offer hardware that is worth your attention. So, in case you missed out on our announcement post, make sure to check it out!