Getting a new smartphone may be a complicated task, with so many great options. High-end devices are usually costly, and not the best choice for most people, and some mid-rangers don’t pack the same features you desire, but that’s the result you get when aiming for a more affordable price tag. However, there’s an excellent way to get top-notch specs and a rather affordable deal on a new device, as you would have to consider purchasing one of last year’s best devices for less. For instance, thanks to the latest offers, you can now get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for as low as $787.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon is currently allowing you to save big bucks on one of last year’s best devices, as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is picking up to 34 percent savings. This will let you get your hands on a new, unlocked device with 128GB storage space for just $787 on its Burgundy color option. This device is still one of the best devices you can get in 2023, and its design makes it look just like its latest iteration. You can also choose to get your new device in Phantom White or Phantom Black, but those options will cost you extra. But the most important thing is that you can score more than $400 in instant savings.

You can also use those savings to purchase a new pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones, which are now available for $278 thanks to a 21 percent discount, which means more than $70 savings. And if you want a more affordable alternative, consider picking up a new pair of V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, as they are now going for $180 with a massive 45 percent discount.

And since we’re talking about V-MODA, you may also want to know that for a limited time, V-MODA will be gifting free customized shields with headphones purchased from June 1st through the 31st. So don’t miss out on this opportunity to express yourself with personalized headphones. Just make sure you check out the Crossfade Series, and the M-200, as these are the ones that will get you a free custom shield.