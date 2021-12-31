Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra press render leaks, complete with S-Pen

Samsung Galaxy S22 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of Q1, 2022. Samsung is expected to debut the smartphone series in February next year, and while there's still some time for Samsung to officially unveil these devices, we've seen a lot of information leak about the S22 series. Now, popular leakers Evan Blass and 91Mobiles have shared some images of the S22 and S22 Ultra that give us our cleanest look at smartphones.

The image shared by Evan Blass confirms some of the leaks that we've already known. First, and the most interesting bit, is that Samsung will ship the S22 Ultra with an S Pen. The renders also confirm that each camera lens on the S22 Ultra (or as some leakers call it S22 Note) will be individual. 91Mobiles' renders (top image) show that the smartphone will be available in four colors: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Burgundy Green, and what appears to be a shade of red.

In addition to S22 Ultra renders, the publication has also shared some renders of the S22 confirming some of the leaks. The renders confirm that the S22 won't feature a radical design change over the S21 series. They also show some of the colors the device will be available in, including green, pink gold, Phantom Black and Phantom White.

In case you're interested in reading more about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, check out our Samsung Galaxy S22 rumor roundup that has every bit of leak and rumor about the Samsung Galaxy S22 that has surfaced on the internet. What are your expectations from the Samsung Galaxy S22 series? Would you upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra if it features improved image and video quality? Let us know in the comments section below!