Check out Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's official cases

The Galaxy S22 Ultra brings to market the best traditional smartphone hardware that Samsung has available and is poised to be the perfect productivity tool for many. If you have already placed an order for your device and figured you would use the time before its delivery to look for a protective case, here is a collection of every official one available for sale.

If none of Samsung's options match your expectations and you decide to look elsewhere, make sure to visit the various case guides on Pocketnow, which cover rugged, colorful, and clear cases, to name a few. But if you want a quick look through the best of the various available styles, make sure to read our best cases guide for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Official Cases

Samsung Clear Cover Colorway Friendly Samsung's Clear Cover offers some protection to your smartphone from falls while allowing it to show off the colorway you purchased it in! Users can even customize the accessory with stickers to truly make the case feel like their own. Samsung Clear Standing Cover Free Stop Hinge The Clear Standing Cover mixes aspects of the Clear Cover with a metal kickstand to bring more freedom to the user experience. The hinge on the kickstand can be set at various angles and helps prop the phone in landscape or portrait mode. Samsung Protective Standing Cover Military Grade Protection A spin on the Clear Standing Cover, the Protective Stand Cover from Samsung will bring military-grade protection to your Galaxy S22 Ultra. Its kickstand, while not as versatile as the one on the Clear Standing Cover, comes with two parts that are capable of propping the phone at 45-degree and 60-degree angles. They are user-replaceable too. Samsung Silicone Cover Basic Protection Available in four different colors, the Samsung Silicone Cover is the perfect accessory to get if you want the phone to stay true to its form factor. The case only adds material where necessary — raised bezels on the front and around the camera lens — leaving the device feeling quite light yet protected from dings. Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap Increased Safety The Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap brings the soft in-hand feel of silicone with increased security to the hands of interested users. Slide your fingers under the wide strap to improve the grip you have on your phone, which allows you to reduce accidental falls without much effort. Samsung Leather Cover Premium In-hand Feel The Samsung Leather Cover is the accessory to get if you want to maintain the sleek look of your Galaxy S22 Ultra. It also has an in-hand feel that you would appreciate due to its soft yet textured nature. Users can buy the accessory in three colors, Burgundy, White, and Black. Samsung S-View Flip Cover Quick Access The Samsung S-View Flip Cover is the accessory to get if you like to stay on top of your notifications but do not own a smartwatch and nor do you like the idea of unlocking your phone for the smallest tasks. The little cutout can display application widgets, allowing you to execute simple actions. It is available in three colors, Black, White, and Burgundy. Samsung LED View Cover Light Up Info The LED View Cover from Samsung adds unique ways to interact with your Galaxy S22 Ultra without having to touch its screen. Users can customize the icons displayed on the cover and also store a card in the included pocket. The accessory even improves overall protection with its wraparound design and built-in case.

Which Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Official Case should you buy?

Protective covers from smartphone OEMs often have higher prices than options made by competing brands, and the situation is not that different for Samsung. But if you need an accessory that improves the user experience in several ways, in our opinion, the products sold by the Korean OEM are unique and useful.

If you want to prioritize spending time away from your phone, the S-View Flip Cover or the LED Flip Cover are great options to consider. The two cases will allow you to keep interaction with your device to a minimum while still letting you access key information.

But if you just wish to make your phone easier to grip and reduce any ounce of worry, the Silicone Cover — or its strappy partner — is the one to purchase. The Protective or Clear Standing cases are great options, but only if you consume a lot of content while at a table or laying in bed.

This marks the end of the official case collection for Galaxy S22 Ultra. We also have an official case guide for Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus if you wish to learn about the options available for the standard S22 Series devices.