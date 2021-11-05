Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks in real life photos

We’ve seen several CAD render designs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship, and even heard what the camera array would look like, and what sensors it would be equipped with. Today, though, we finally get to see some real-life photos of the Galaxy S22 Ultra that show off the design in all of its glory and confirm some of the leaks that we’ve seen previously.

FrontPageTech shared a post revealing the leaked images of the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra. The images reveal that the camera array on the back will not have the so-called “island” as previously mentioned in other leaks, and instead, each camera module will stay separate. This does mean that it will wobble more when placed on a flat surface. The camera sensors were also revealed, which shows that it will reportedly have a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP 3x telephoto alongside a 10MP 10x telescope sensor.

While we may not see any more Galaxy Note devices, it’s clear to tell that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will take the Note’s place and offer similar looks and similar functionality, including the built-in slot for the S Pen. The images also indicate the built-in S Pen features “Anytime the screen’s off, press the S Pen button and tap the screen to start a note,” much like on the Galaxy Note series.

The screen’s edges appear to be slightly curved, and the selfie camera will be placed in a punch-hole cutout at the top. Going back to the bottom of the device, we see there is a Sim card/likely a MicroSD card slot, a USB-C port, a speaker, and the dedicated S Pen slot.

The Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra trio are expected to be announced sometime in January or February, although some of the latest reports point to a February release at MWC 2022.

