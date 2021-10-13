Samsung will follow its own trend and introduce a new higher-end flagship device called the Ultra. The new Galaxy S22 Ultra CAD renders leaked at the end of September, and new renders were made by someone else with a few updated designs and updated camera layout.

The new render images were made in collaboration with LetsGoDigital and Technizo Concept. IceUniverse has laker also suggested on Twitter that Samsung might indeed change the layout for its cameras, similar to how it was done on the Galaxy Note 10+ series.

In September, we saw a P-shaped camera bump from OnLeaks, which suggested that the camera island would be one thing altogether. However, the new leak suggests that there would be two separate camera islands that would separate the three camera sensors and two additional ones with the LEDs. The leak also goes to confirm that case makers use the bigger island for testing purposes.

The new camera setup is rumored to include a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and the two telephoto cameras may see updated hardware that may result in better quality photos. The 3x and 10x periscope telephoto sensor cameras may receive an upgrade from 10MP to 12MP, although it’s not confirmed at this point. LetsGoDigital also confirmed that all four cameras on the S22 Ultra would receive an OIS, but again, take this with a grain of salt.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to look vaguely similar to the Note lineup and even feature a built-in S Pen inside the device to make up for the missing Note and please the fans and power users. The renders showcase the device in three new colors, Black, White, and Burgundy red. The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Series is expected to be released sometime in January or February, early next year.