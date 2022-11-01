We are getting closer to the possible launch of Samsung’s new Galaxy S series, as rumors suggest that the chaebol will release new flagships in the first quarter of 2023, which means that the current Galaxy S22 series is starting to get better and more aggressive price cuts.

Amazon’s latest offer lets you score a new and fully unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in Phantom Black for just $899 after a very compelling 25 percent discount. This version of the Galaxy S22 Ultra usually sells for $1,200 on its 128GB storage version, which means that you can get $300 savings if you decide to take advantage of this deal.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a familiar design that makes us think about the long-gone Galaxy Note series, a powerful camera setup with a 108Mp primary sensor capable of recording 8K video and amazing shots no matter the lighting with Night Mode, and outstanding portraits every time. You also get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB RAM, and stylus support, which makes the Galaxy S22 Ultra a great productivity device.

However, this deal can get even better when you choose to trade in one of your current devices, as Amazon is letting you get up to $526 in savings via Amazon.com Gift Card credit, which means you can get your new device for just $373.

You can also opt for the more affordable variants of the Galaxy S22 series, as the base model sells for $723 after scoring a 13 percent discount that translates to $112 savings. Or get the 256GB option for $823 and get a $62 discount. Either way, you would get a new device with a standing cover to keep your phone safe. And you can also go for the Galaxy S22+, which now sells for $850 after seeing a very compelling $200 discount.

And if you’re still looking for more options, you can check out the Google Pixel 7 Pro that now sells for $858 after receiving its first 5 percent discount, which means you get to save $40 on your purchase.