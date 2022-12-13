Amazon’s hottest deals feature the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which now sells for just $950 after scoring a 21 percent discount, which translates to $250 savings on its 128GB storage model. This gorgeous smartphone arrives with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, a 6.8-inch WQHD+ Edge display with 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, and 15W wireless charging speeds. You also receive one of the best cameras available in a smartphone, as it packs a 108MP Wide primary shooter capable of recording 8K video and other cool features.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android devices available on the market. It features top-of-the-line specs, tons of power, an extraordinary camera, S Pen stylus support, and other great features. If you're looking for an absolute beast and something that can do it all without breaking a sweat, the Galaxy S22 Ultra got it all. See at Amazon (US)

Disclamer Here at Pocketnow we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

However, deals don’t stop there as you can also score a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for the same starting price as the base model, which means you can pick one up for $800 thanks to a 20 percent discount that represents $200 savings on the base model with 128GB storage. You can also use these amazing savings to pick up a new pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which are now available for $180 after seeing a 22 percent discount on every color option, so you don’t have to compromise your choice to take advantage of this deal.

We have also spotted some interesting savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro models, as the 128GB model now starts at $720 after receiving a 6 percent discount that will get you $50 savings, plus an extra 29 percent price cut that’s going to be applied at checkout. And you get similar savings with the 256GB and the 512GB models, meaning that you can take any of these home for $820 and $1,000, respectively.

Remember that Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro comes with Apple’s latest M2 chip under the hood. You also get a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, a 12MP Wide camera, 10MP ultrawide and a LiDAR scanner on the back, and a 12MP ultrawide selfie camera with Center Stage, USB-C connectivity, Face ID and support for Apple’s gen-2 Apple Pencil and other great features.