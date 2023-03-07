Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and more on sale

The recent launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series has made the previous iteration of the Galaxy S series very affordable, as you can now get your new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for as low as $900 after receiving a very compelling 25 percent discount.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra is still one of the best Android devices available on the market, but it just got better because you can get your hands on one for just $900, thanks to the latest discount. Just head over to Amazon.com, and take advantage of the $300 instant savings that will get you a new and unlocked device with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and an amazing camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter that will let you capture some of the best shots and videos.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android devices available on the market. It features top-of-the-line specs, tons of power, an extraordinary camera, S Pen stylus support, and other great features. If you're looking for an absolute beast and something that can do it all without breaking a sweat, the Galaxy S22 Ultra got it all. See at Amazon (US)

You also get a classy-looking smartphone with a long-lasting battery, a large 6.8-inch display with adaptive color contrast, and stylus support. The best part is that you don’t need a case to hold your pen, as the Galaxy S22 Ultra also comes with an embedded S Pen that will help you edit your content, take notes, draw, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also on sale, and you can pick one up for the same price, as it is also going for $900 thanks to a 10 percent discount, representing $100 savings. This model comes with 128GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and other cool features. However, this deal gets more interesting when you’re willing to give up one of your current devices, as you can get up to $401 Amazon.com Gift Card credit with an eligible trade-in.

And if you want a larger display with stylus support, check out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, as it now sells for $1,450 thanks to a 19 percent discount that will get you $350 instant savings. This model comes with 256GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and the same processor as the Z Flip 4, but you get a better camera and other goodies.