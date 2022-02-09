Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: All your questions answered

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now finally official and, in our opinion, offers one of the most complete smartphone experiences on the market. The S22 Ultra merges features from the Galaxy Note line into the mainstream Galaxy S Series, and we are psyched to see a phone that can do it all once again.

Since you have reached this post, we believe you are probably planning on ordering an S22 Ultra and have some questions you would like answered. Well, you have come to the right place as this article will help do just that. You can go through the list of questions in the navigation below, and if you have one that is unanswered, make sure to let us know with a comment below.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a larger 6.8" QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a versatile camera setup, and a large battery that will keep you going through a whole day!

S22 Plus FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

Does Galaxy S22 Ultra have a 120Hz display?

Yes, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8" QHD+ Super AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate that can adjust between 1Hz and 120Hz. Amongst other factors, this display can also reach up to 1750 nits of peak brightness.

Does Galaxy S22 Ultra support 45W fast wired charging?

Yes, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra does support 45W fast wired charging. Although, you will have to spring for a charger separately, as Samsung does not include one in the box.

Does Galaxy S22 Ultra support wireless charging?

Yes, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra does support wireless charging. Though, it has a limit of 15W.

Does Galaxy S22 Ultra support reverse wireless charging?

Yes, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra does support reverse wireless charging. You can find it within the settings application under the Wireless PowerShare options. The feature can be used to charge accessories like Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4.

Does Galaxy S22 Ultra come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip?

Yes, Galaxy S22 Ultra does ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Although, some regions will receive models powered by the Exynos 2200 and the Xclipse GPU, designed in collaboration with AMD.

Does Galaxy S22 Ultra come with a charging adapter?

No, the Galaxy S22 Ultra does not ship with a charging adapter in its box. Users will need to spring for a separate accessory, and we recommend you do so if you do not already have a charger capable of powering the device with 45W.

What is in the Galaxy S22 Ultra box?

Galaxy S22 Ultra ships with the following items in its box.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (the phone itself)

Paperwork

USB C Cable

Sim Ejector Tool

As mentioned earlier, the device does not ship with a charging adapter.

Does Galaxy S22 Ultra support Dual SIM functionality?

While all models of Galaxy S22 Ultra have Dual SIM capability, the feature has often been limited in the United States. We will update this post with additional information as we learn more.

What 5G bands does the Galaxy S22 Ultra support?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra supports mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G in the United States. We will update this guide with the supported bands as Samsung unveils more information.

Does the Galaxy S22 Ultra support the S Pen?

Yes, the Galaxy S22 Ultra does support the S Pen. It even promotes better integration with its new Galaxy Note-like design.

What are the storage options for the Galaxy S22 Ultra?

Buyers interested in the S22 Ultra will have the option to choose between four storage variants, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The base 128GB comes bundled with 8GB of RAM, the other SKUs ship with 12GB of RAM.

Does the Galaxy S22 Ultra support 8K video recording?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra supports 8K recording at 24fps.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have a notch?

No, the Galaxy S22 Ultra does not have a notch. It houses its 40 MP front camera in an Infinity-O (or hole-punch) cutout.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra support Wi-Fi 6E?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra does feature support for WiFi 6E. Samsung touts that Quick Share will exhibit improved performance when sharing files with another device that has WiFi 6E.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra waterproof?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has an IP68 dust and water resistance and can be submerged for up to 30 minutes under 1.5 meters in fresh water.