Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with Exynos 2200 shows up on Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, specifically the Galaxy S22 Ultra, have leaked several times in the past few weeks and months. We’ve even seen real-life photos of the S22 Ultra not that long ago, and we have just spotted a Geekbench listing that reveals the upcoming Exynos 2200 SoC will indeed power the upcoming flagship.

Spotted by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was found on the Geekbench database. The device with the Samsung SM-S908B model number ran the benchmark, which is rumored to be the S22 Ultra flagship. We have also seen the standard Galaxy S22 show up on Geekbench in the past, and the Galaxy S22 Plus. We also heard rumors that Samsung might launch the Galaxy S22 Series with a Qualcomm chip in Europe and North America.

The Geekbench listing confirms a Single-Core Score of 691, and a Multi-Core Score of 3167. This is significantly lower than what we’ve seen leak out for the upcoming Qualcomm chipset, though it’s important to keep in mind that these devices are running pre-released software, and the scores will likely change in the coming weeks and months, leading up to the official release.

The Galaxy S22 Series are expected to be announced sometime in February, and they will come in the usual three versions, the standard Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Note like Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung has also recently unveiled the new LPDDR5X DRAM, which might see in the latest S22 Series, and they are reportedly 1.3x faster than the previous LPDDR5 version. As for other information, we’ve seen the S22 Ultra with a less curvy panel, although other leaks claimed that the display panel will still be just as curvy as before. Whatever the case is, we hopefully don’t have to wait too long to see the new flagships early next year.