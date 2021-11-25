Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera specs surface in a new leak

December is just on the horizon, but what does it mean? Well, the leaks of early 2022 flagship smartphones have already started to surface — the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Galaxy S21 FE are expected to be announced sometime early next year. In addition to the mid-range smartphone from Samsung expected to be announced in January, Samsung is also said to be announcing the next generation of its flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S22, sometime in the January-February window. Ahead of the smartphone's release, leaks and rumors of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have started to flow.

Earlier this month, we got our first renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra after which, a number of leaks started to surface. First, we got to know about the camera array that could feature in Samsung's next flagship, and then we got to know about the Exynos 2200 that will reportedly ship inside the S22 series. We even got some of the real-life photos of the device, that too two to three months before its announcement. Now, Samsung tipster Ice universe has shared some of the more information about the quad-camera module that could feature in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

According to the tipster (via XDA Developers), the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a quad-camera setup on the back. This quad-camera setup will feature a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 10MP telephoto camera lens, and a 10MP periscope sensor. Earlier it was expected that the telephoto sensor and the periscope sensor will also see the megapixel upgrade and would be upgraded to 12MP sensors. However, the Samsung tipster has said that S22 Ultra will retain the same 10MP periscope and telephoto sensors.

In addition to the megapixels of the camera, Ice universe has also shed some light on other details of the camera sensor. The tipster claims that S22 Ultra will feature an improved version of the 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor which will have an f/1.8 aperture, 1/1.33 inch focal length, 0.8μm, and an 85 degree of Field of View (FoV). The leaker also claims that the telephoto and the periscope sensor will be the new version of Sony cameras. However, their zoom capabilities will remain the same. The periscope sensor will offer 10x optical zoom while the telephoto lens has 3x optical zoom.

The leaker says that the new Sony periscope sensor will feature an f/4.9 aperture, 1/3.52 inch focal length, 1.12μm, and an 11 degree of Field of View (FoV). Meanwhile, the new Sony telephoto sensor will feature an f/2.4 aperture, 1/3.52 inch focal length, 1.12 μm, and a 36 degree of Field of View (FoV). For now, this is all we know about the S22 Ultra cameras. No new features have leaked yet. However, as the launch nears, we'll get to know more about the upcoming flagship series from Samsung.

What are your expectations from Samsung's next-generation flagship smartphone? Would you be getting a smartphone during this Black Friday season, or would you wait for Samsung to announce the smartphone next year? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: XDA Developers