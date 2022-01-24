Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to be a specs downgrade at the same 2021 price?

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is on the horizon. Samsung has officially announced that its event will take place next month where it will announce a 'noteworthy S series device'. A lot of information about the S22 series has already been leaked. And now, the reliable leaker Roland Quandt has leaked the European pricing of the S22 series.

Quandt suggests that chip shortage and inflation have had an effect on the S22 pricing. He says that the S22 series will retail at a higher price than the S21 series. According to the leaker, the baseline Galaxy S22 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost €849 in Europe. When converted to USD, the price comes about to be $960.

The 8/256GB model will reportedly cost €899 while the S22+ series is expected to start at €1,049 for the 8/128GB model. The price for the S22+ goes up to €1,099 for the 8/256GB variant.

The interesting bit is the Galaxy S22 Ultra pricing. As we all know, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to come with an S Pen. So, it was speculated that Samsung would price the smartphone higher than the last year's variant. But, the S22 Ultra is expected to start at the same €1,249 price tag as the S21 Ultra.

However, as noted by many publications, Samsung has swapped the 12GB RAM with only 8GB of RAM on the S22 Ultra's base model. If you want the S22 Ultra with 12GB of RAM, you'll have to shell out €100 more, taking the price to €1,349. Top of the line S22 Ultra model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage will cost €1,449 in Europe. There's also no mention of the 16GB RAM model, but we'll have to wait for Samsung to confirm if the rumors are true.

You can already reserve a Samsung Galaxy S22 model for yourself, even before the Samsung event. This will give you a $50 credit towards your purchase taking the price a bit down. In the United States, the baseline S22 will cost $899, the S22+ will cost $1,099, and the S22 Ultra will be priced at $1,299, according to the rumors and leaks.

In case you're interested in reading more about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, check out our Samsung Galaxy S22 rumor roundup that has every bit of leak and rumor about the Samsung Galaxy S22 that has surfaced on the internet. What are your thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra European pricing? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: GSMArena, The Verge