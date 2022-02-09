Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: info, specifications, pricing, release date, and more

For many smartphone enthusiasts around the globe, the absence of a Galaxy Note from the 2021 smartphone line-up stuck out. Yes, Samsung added S Pen support to Galaxy Z Fold 3, but that experience is nowhere as seamless as the silo design of the Galaxy Note. But, in line with the plethora of leaks, at Samsung Unpacked 2022, we got to see the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which imbibes the DNA of the Galaxy Note, which might no longer exist as we know it.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra brings with it a massive battery, incredible cameras (at least on paper), a display that is hard to beat, and an integrated S Pen, which will be ready at your beck and call — unlike the one used with its predecessor. To help you learn more about the latest and greatest from Samsung, we have listed every detail you need to know below.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a retail price of $1,199.99 for its base variants, for which pre-orders open from 9th February. Deliveries and in-store availability will begin from the 25th of this month.

The device will have four versions on sale, with the base model offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Apart from the base, every other SKU offers 12GB of RAM, alongside increased storage capacities – 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The table below summarizes the cost of every available variant but keep in mind certain combinations will be unavailable based on your region.

RAM & Storage Price 8GB + 128GB $1199.99 12GB + 256GB TBA 12GB + 512GB TBA 12GB + 1TB TBA

Colors

The Galaxy S22 Ultra takes a significant departure from the design of its predecessor, the S21 Ultra, by adopting a look similar to the Note 20 Ultra. Way too much Ultra there, right?

Nevertheless, the phone does look pretty good, and alongside the four storage tiers, Samsung also has four colors for buyers to pick between -- Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green. Its back panels feature the same satin matte finish we have seen over the last few years, and the frame, made with Armor Aluminum, has a contrasting metallic finish. So, fingerprints will once again not be a non-issue with the Ultra.

And the accompanying S Pens will feature a black body, while their clickable top shares the shade of the metal chassis, adding a little flair to the muted look of the accessory.

Design

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sees a significant change from that of the S21 Ultra, as the new device embodies the essence of the Galaxy Note. To that end, the smartphone features a flat top and bottom portion while the sides feature a curvature. Along the bottom are the traditional speaker and USB port, but this time around, there is the addition of a silo to store the S Pen, which can be interacted with by pushing on its spring-loaded button — this action pops the accessory out, making it ready to use.

The volume control and power button are present along the right-hand side, leaving the left free of obstructions.

The camera bump on the back sees another change, where the camera island from the Note 20 Ultra and the Contour Cut design from the S21 Ultra aren't seen as they were replaced with a flat back and camera lenses that raise out of the back panel. And lastly, flipping to the front will show you the massive edge with slightly curved edges; more on it next.

Display

Delving a little more into the panel, Samsung uses a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz on Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has a reported peak brightness of 1750 nits and even covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color range.

As for additional features, the device can achieve a touch sampling rate of 240Hz when used in Game Mode and can increase user comfort with automatic blue light filtering. And a key selling point for many interested buyers this year is support for an S Pen that is readily available.

Processor

In North America, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1; international markets will get their hands on versions with Exynos 2200, which also features the Xclipse GPU made in collaboration with AMD.

The Xclipse aims to bring ray-tracing to mobile gaming and several other improvements prioritizing stability and thermal management. With Qualcomm-based S Series phones always being marginally better performers, we are excited to see how these new devices perform and compare.

Camera

When comparing Galaxy S22 Ultra with its predecessor, you will notice very few changes in terms of numbers. The phone features a familiar 108 MP Wide Camera, headlining the quad-camera array on the back. And the other lenses that complete the setup are a 12 MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 10 MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom, and another 10 MP Telephoto Camera with 10x Optical Zoom. The front camera also remains as a 40MP front shooter.

So, while the optics have not seen much change, you can expect the newer ISP and software-based advancements to make a difference. Samsung has touted an auto-framing ability, an improved night mode, and an Expert RAW application for 16-bit results. Portrait mode on the phone has also seen an update. We hope you will look forward to our full review to learn more about the camera hardware on this smartphone.

Battery

Battery Life on the Galaxy S22 Ultra should also remain similar to the performance we received on its predecessor. We say this because not only does it ship with a similarly sized 5000 mAh cell, but the 4nm fabrication process is bound to introduce improved efficiency. Though, the addition of 45W wired charging is going to be a welcome change.

This feature made a brief cameo on the S20 Ultra, and it was saddening to see it removed from the S21 Series. But, we are glad it is back, and it will make getting your phone charged and ready to go a lot easier. Although, as has been customary for a couple of years now, you will have to buy the charger separately.

Amongst other battery-related features, the Galaxy S22 Ultra supports 15W Wireless Charging and features Wireless PowerShare functionality for those crunch situations.

Technical Specifications

Category Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Dimensions 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm

229 g Display 6.8” Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x Display

Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (1Hz~120Hz)

240Hz Touch Sampling (in Game Mode)

Eye Comfort Shield (Blue Light Filtering) Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200 Rear Camera 12 MP Ultra-Wide (f2.2, 120-degree FOV)

108 MP Wide (f1.8, 85-degree FOV, Dual Pixel Autofocus)

10 MP Telephoto (f2.4, 36-degree FOV, 3x Optical Zoom)

10 MP Telephoto (f4.9, 11-degree FOV, 10x Optical Zoom) Front Camera 40 MP (f2.2, 80-degree FOV) Battery 5000 mAh Charging 45W Wired Charging

15W Wireless Charging

Reverse Wireless Charging (Wireless PowerShare) Memory 8GB or 12GB* Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB* Network & Connectivity 5G (sub 6Ghz and mmWave)

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Operating System One UI 4.1 (based on Android 12) Security Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung KNOX Ports USB C 3.2 Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor or Proximity Sensor Additional Features IP68

Samsung Pay with NFC



*Availability of variants may vary according to region.