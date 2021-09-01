There aren’t many rumors and leaks about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series, but today we finally get to see some more information on what to expect. Two new battery modules have been listed on the 3C Certification page. The listing confirms these batteries are for the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra models.

The EB-BS906ABY battery will be in the Galaxy S22+, and it has a rated capacity of 4,370 mAh, although the actual capacity is likely 4,500 mAh. That would be a 300 mAh downgrade from the S21+, which had a 4,800 mAh battery (via MyFixGuide).

The EB-BS908ABY will be in the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and it’ll have a rated capacity of 4,855 mAh, which is 5,000 mAh. The same exact capacity battery is also placed in the current Galaxy S21 Ultra, so there will be no change. The listing doesn’t mention anything about the standard Galaxy S22 model, although there are some rumors that it’ll be a 3,800 mAh battery instead of the 4,000 mAh in the Galaxy S21.

Samsung is also reportedly testing a 65W charger, which may debut alongside the Galaxy S22 lineup. Given Samsung’s recent reputation, the charger will likely not be included with the device, although we’d expect a pre-order starting kit to include one potentially. On the other hand, we’ve never seen Samsung go above 45W charging support, even the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 top out at 25W, even though the Galaxy S20 Ultra support 45W fast wired charging.

In other news, Samsung has confirmed that One UI 4.0 will be based on Android 12, and it’ll be released sometime later this month, in September. We also recently heard the news about Samsung wanting to ditch the vapor chamber cooling technology to cut some costs for the Galaxy S22 lineup.