Samsung Galaxy S22 tidbits: Android update policy, exclusive colors, & more

Samsung finally unveiled the Galaxy S22 series earlier today. The new Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra come with great features. There's a lot to know about these new devices. However, there are a few things that you might have missed during Samsung's keynote. Here are a few tidbits from the Galaxy Unpacked event that you might have missed:

Better Android update policy than Google Pixel

Yes, Samsung has outdone Google — the makers of Android — this time. At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung announced that the S22 series will receive four years of major Android updates. No smartphone manufacturer, up until this point, has offered four years of major Android updates. Even Google offers only three years of Android updates on its latest Pixel 6 series smartphones.

Where does Samsung use the recycled materials?

Before the event, Samsung announced that the Galaxy S22 series will make use of materials that are made out of recycled plastic. The company has now confirmed where this ocean-bound plastic will be used. Samsung says that the inner portion of the power button and volume keys as well as the void that houses the S Pen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra is made out of recycled plastic. On the S22 Ultra, the speaker module is made out of "post-consumer" plastic material.

Exclusive colors on Samsung.com

Samsung, on stage, said that the S22 and the S22 Plus will be available in four colors: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold, whereas the S22 Ultra will be available in Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green colors.

However, if you order from Samsung.com, you'll be able to grab S22 in colors other than these. The exclusive Samsung.com colors include violet, blue, yellow, and graphite for the S22 and S22 Plus whereas the S22 Ultra will be available in graphite, red, and blue colors.

Store vaccination certificates

Just like Apple allows you to store COVID vaccination certificates in Apple Wallet, Samsung will also allow you to store them on the S22 series via Vaccine Pass.

Google Duo screen sharing

Similar to Apple's SharePlay, Google Duo on Samsung Galaxy S22 devices will get an exclusive feature that will enable users to share their screens while they video chat. You can now view photos in Gallery with friends or write meeting notes with colleagues on Samsung Notes – even while you’re apart.

Ultra-wideband

Samsung has included support for ultra-wide-band in the Galaxy S22 devices. However, it's worth noting that the $800 baseline Samsung Galaxy S22 doesn't have ultra-wideband. Ultra-wideband is exclusive to Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Wi-Fi 6E

Just like the Ultra-wideband, Wi-Fi 6E is also exclusively available on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra devices. Samsung Galaxy S22 comes only with Wi-Fi 6. Wi-Fi 6E is the new version of Wi-Fi 6 that promises better speeds.

Charging speed difference

Samsung Galaxy S22 devices now support 45W fast charging. However, just like the two features mentioned above, 45W fast charging is limited to S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. The baseline Galaxy S22 features only 25W fast charging.

16-bit RAW photography and AI Stereo depth map

Samsung Galaxy S22 devices feature better cameras than the previous generation devices. One of the features that you might have skipped during the Galaxy Unpacked event is the addition of the AI Stereo Depth Map. Samsung says that thanks to the new AI Stereo Depth Map mode, subjects will look better than ever with even the smallest details appearing crisp and clear thanks to a sophisticated AI algorithm. The devices feature 16-bit RAW photography as well.