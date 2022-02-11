Samsung Galaxy S22 survived with flying colors its latest durability test

It seems that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is indeed a tough and powerful device. The base model of Samsung’s latest flagship series was recently tested to see just how durable it is, and it was then taken down to take a look at everything that goes inside this new device.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 durability test carried out by PBKreviews shows us what happens when this new model gets submerged into water for around a minute. The display starts to show erratic actions, but that doesn’t mean that water is flowing inside this device as it features an IP68 rating. Instead, we see the result of the water’s pressure on the phone’s display. The device is then tested for scratches, and its new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ can go unscratched until it reaches levels 8 and 9 on both front and back.

The device comes with an aluminum frame and buttons and an aluminum SIM tray that makes it a more solid device. The phone was also tested for bends, and we saw that there was basically no flex or damage caused to the phone’s structure. In other words, the Samsung Galaxy S22 received a score of 10 out of 10 in durability.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 disassembly video was also posted at PBKreviews. This video helps us confirm that the most affordable Galaxy S22 comes with a glass back. We also see that you need to remove a total of 19 screws to remove the wireless charging coil and NFC antenna from the device. The video also shows us that the camera lenses feature OIS, and it confirms that it packs a 3,700mAh battery. Unfortunately, this device isn’t as easy to take apart, in case you’re interested in messing around with your phone, which means that PBKreviews gives the Galaxy S22 a 7.5 out of 10 in reparability score.