Samsung Galaxy S22: Specifications

Samsung has officially announced the latest Galaxy S22 series at today’s Unpacked event, consisting of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The new flagship trio comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and the Exynos 2200 in select regions; they have a flatter design, and come with great improvements over the Galaxy S21 series that make it worth considering. Samsung also announced the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup alongside the new flagships.

Galaxy S22 Pricing and Availability

The standard Samsung Galaxy S22, will start at $799.99, while the Galaxy S22 Plus will go for $999.99 in the United States. The Galaxy S22 and its larger sibling, the Galaxy S22 Plus, will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold colors, as well as 128/256GB storage options and 8GB of RAM.

Storage Price (USD) Price (GBP) Price (EUR - DE) Samsung Galaxy S22 - 8GB / 128 GB $799 £769 €849 Samsung Galaxy S22 - 8GB / 256 GB $849 £819 €899

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series start today, on February 9, at Samsung.com and major retailers and carriers. Those who pre-order or upgrade (until February 24) will be eligible to upgrade to the next storage tier when purchasing 128GB or 256GB models. The offer will also include an additional Samsung Credit of up to $200 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, $150 for the Galaxy S22 Plus, or $100 for the Galaxy S22 to spend toward purchasing the Samsung Freestyle, or the Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. Those who pre-order will also receive up to 25% off of any Galaxy Tab S8 devices.

Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available from February 25, 2022, through Samsung.com, carriers, and other retailers' websites and stores.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a flagship 4nm chipset, a three-camera setup on the back that is capable of capturing important memories both day and night, and a long battery life that can last a full day on a single charge. If you want a compact and stylish device, the Galaxy S22 is one of the best devices to get in 2022.

Display

The display on this year’s Samsung Galaxy S22 is a little bit smaller than on last year’s Galaxy S21 series. The display went from 6.2-inches, down to 6.1-inch, which as a result, provides a more comfortable and portable form factor. The display uses a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel that has 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, ranging between 10-120Hz. It also has 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate for an even smoother experience, and the resolution also received a bump at 1080 x 2340. The new panel is brighter and more accurate, and it’s also more enjoyable thanks to further improvements.

Internals

The new Samsung Galaxy S22, comes with class-leading specifications, including a flagship chipset, either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or Exynos 2200 in select markets. The new chips provide more graphical and computational power than previous devices, and the 8GB of memory, and 128GB storage will ensure that you can store all of your videos and apps on the device.

While the battery has become ever so slightly smaller this year, the Galaxy S22 now supports 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless. It can still do reverse wireless charging to charge accessories, such as the Galaxy Buds. The camera setup also received several software improvements over the Galaxy S21, and it can capture better photos at both night and daytime.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications