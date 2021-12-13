Samsung Galaxy S22 shows up on real life photos

We’ve seen real-life images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and it’s about time we finally see the standard Galaxy S22 show up on live photos. The new photo reveals that in terms of design, the upcoming Galaxy S22 may look nearly identical to the Galaxy S21, have the same camera and back design as the 2021 flagship.

Real-life photos appeared on Weibo, posted by Ice Universe (via GSMArena), who reveals that the upcoming Galaxy S22 will look very similar to the Galaxy S21 series when it comes to the back of the device. The vanilla Galaxy seems to have the same overall design, except with a glossy finish – instead of the matte finish that’s currently on the Galaxy S21 Series.

Everything else appears to look identical, the three cameras, the separate LED flash, and even the Samsung logo on the bottom. We’ve previously reported that the Galaxy S22 might be available in a total of four colors, including Pink Gold, Green, Black, and White color options, but as always, with Samsung devices, more colors may become available during special events and collaborations with other companies. We’ve also heard that the S22 and S22 Plus would have a base storage of 128GB and at least 8GB of memory.

Previous rumors have suggested the upcoming flagship devices may be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200 chipsets, although this will depend on your region, and North America always only gets the Snapdragon variant. We also heard that the Galaxy S22 Series would cost around the same price as the Galaxy S21 Series, and we might not see a price hike this time.