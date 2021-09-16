We have new rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22. However, these aren’t as exciting as the ones we received yesterday. The latest information suggests that Samsung may decrease the battery capacity on two of its upcoming devices, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra may support the same charging speeds as the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

According to the well-known leaker Ice Universe, the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature 45W (10V/4.5A) charging speeds. This is the same charging speed supported by the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which makes us wonder why Samsung decided to downgrade charging speeds to 25W in this year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, the leaker doesn’t mention the other two more affordable variants, neither does he say whether or not Samsung will include the 45W power adapter in the box with the S22 Ultra.

S22 Ultra，45W，10V/4.5A — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 15, 2021

We will also have to wait and see if 45W support will make its way to the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus, which would be great considering the latest information from Galaxy Club. The Blog claims that the more affordable Samsung Galaxy S22 models will feature significantly smaller batteries than those found in the current Galaxy S21 lineup. According to this new information, the vanilla Galaxy S22 would arrive with a 3,590mAh battery, 290mAh less than the Galaxy S21. In addition, the Plus variant would feature a 4,500mAh battery, 300mAh less than its predecessor, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would be the only device to retain its 500mAh capacity.

There may be a logical explanation for this change. Samsung may use the Eco²OLED screen in the new Galaxy S22 series. This new technology already made its debut in the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and it promises up to 25 percent energy savings with the same brightness. In addition, new processors are also doing an outstanding job in power management and performance, which means that the overall battery life of the upcoming Galaxy S series may not be affected negatively.

Via GSM Arena

Source Galaxy Club