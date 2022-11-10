Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and more on sale

We start today’s deals with a nice selection of Galaxy products currently receiving huge discounts at Amazon.com. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which starts at $619 after receiving a 23 percent discount. This will get you the base model with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. However, you will have to compromise your color selection, as this deal is only available with the Phantom Black color variant.

Deals don’t stop there, as you will also be able to save on the larger Samsung Galaxy S22+. This variant is currently going for $750 after receiving a 25 percent discount, representing $250 savings on its Phantom White color option. It comes with the same processor, RAM, and storage space. However, you get a larger and better 6.8-inch WQHD+ Edge Screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, and what’s best, a 108MP Wide main camera sensor. In contrast, the vanilla variant comes with a 50MP shooter.

Things can get a bit more interesting with the Galaxy S22+, as Amazon is also letting you trade in one of your current devices to help you lower the price of your new phone to as low as $350. In other words, by trading in your old device, you can improve your savings by $401 on your new device with Amazon.com Gift Card credit.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a flagship 4nm chipset, a three-camera setup on the back that is capable of capturing important memories both day and night, and a long battery life that can last a full day on a single charge. If you want a compact and stylish device, the Galaxy S22 is one of the best devices to get in 2022. View at Amazon

Finally, you can also score up to 19 percent savings on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. These savings will help you get the 256GB storage model in Phantom White for just $1,052, which is better than paying $1,300 for your new device. Of course, you can also settle for the 128GB storage version, which is slightly more affordable. This option comes in at $979, but you can also trade in one of your current devices to score up to $401 trade-in credit. In other words, you can also get your new device starting at $578.

Other attractive Samsung deals will get you the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with a 45mm case for $420 after receiving a $30 discount. And you can also check out the latest Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go, which sells for $214 thanks to a 29 percent discount.